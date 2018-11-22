Jayasuriya denies smuggling accusation, four wickets in four balls and more - Cricket News Today, 22nd November 2018

England v Sri Lanka - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

After the end of the highly unpredictable India-Windies T20I series, India started their much-anticipated tour of Australia with a loss in the first T20I game. For fans, however, be it a match day or even a non-match day, there are loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

Sanath Jayasuriya denies smuggling accusations

Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya, who, according to several reports in the media, was accused of smuggling, has denied the allegations.

The 1996 World Cup winner was accused of smuggling 'rotten betel nuts' to India. Reports suggested that Jayasuriya had been interrogated by the Director of Revenue Intelligence along with two other cricketers with regards to smuggling of betel nuts worth several crores.

"This is absolutely false and I have never been involved in any business activity dealing with Betel Nut. I completely deny the contents of the article and my lawyers have already responded to this defamatory and false article. - Sanath Jayasuriya said in a statement on Twitter.

