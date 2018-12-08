×
Kane Williamson throws cheque, Kohli booed and more - Cricket News Today, 8th December 2018

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

The game is on in Adelaide - after three engaging days of play, it's still difficult to figure who's in the driver's seat in the ongoing India-Australia Test.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 Kane Williamson throws away winner's cheque

An uncharacteristically abrasive Kane Williamson, captain of the New Zealand side that won the first away Test series against Pakistan in 49 years, was seen at the post-match presentation of the game, flinging the winner's cheque and what not.

All seemed fine until Williamson finished his bit of conversation with the presenter, Rameez Raja. He then proceeded to collect the winner's trophy, but instead of getting it handed by one of the sponsors, as is the norm, he nonchalantly flicked it off its base and walked off to his huddled teammates. The embarrassed sponsor, on live television, had no idea where to go.

He then tossed away the winner's cheque, and posed for the photographs with his teammates, even as a bewildered Raja kept trying to make words with the bizarre series of events unfolding in front of him.

