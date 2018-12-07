×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 World Cup comes to Bengaluru, Gambhir fan invades pitch and more - Cricket News Today, 07th December 2018

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
620   //    07 Dec 2018, 21:29 IST

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

It's showtime in Adelaide - after two riveting days of play, it's still difficult to figure who's in the driver's seat in the ongoing India-Australia Test. Elsewhere, New Zealand completed a blank out of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, and, well, the Mzansi Super League is nearing its business end.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:


#1 World Cup 2019 trophy tour reaches Bengaluru

The trophy will be showcased at Forum Mall in Koramangala, Bengaluru
The trophy will be showcased at Forum Mall in Koramangala, Bengaluru

The World Cup is still six months away, but there is no dearth of enthusiasm for cricket's biggest global event. The marquee tournament's trophy tour is on, and currently in its India leg, the eighth stop for the silverware.

Having commenced its India journey with Mumbai, the next stop for the trophy is Bengaluru, where it will be on display 8th December onwards. Its next destination will be Kolkata, with New Delhi being the last stop before it leaves the country.

Described as the 'most connected trophy tour ever', the cup is scheduled to touch nine cities in 23 days.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Gautam Gambhir Irfan Pathan
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
5 performances by Ranjitsinhji that will make every...
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in Ranji Trophy 2018-19
RELATED STORY
After 408 days and 28 balls, Yuvraj Singh gets off the...
RELATED STORY
After 5 year break, Jammu and Kashmir likely to host...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy 2018/19, Round 5 Day 1: Bowlers create...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy Round 4 Day 2: Assam, Madhya Pradesh on the...
RELATED STORY
Gambhir loses cool, Harmanpreet's heartwarming gesture...
RELATED STORY
6 players who could receive national call-up after Ranji...
RELATED STORY
'Performances count only when team does well,' says J&K's...
RELATED STORY
Ranji Trophy Round 4: Bowlers create impact on Day 1 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us