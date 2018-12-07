2019 World Cup comes to Bengaluru, Gambhir fan invades pitch and more - Cricket News Today, 07th December 2018

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 620 // 07 Dec 2018, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Welcome to Sportskeeda's Cricket News Today, a section that covers a summary of the trending news topics of the day in the world of cricket.

It's showtime in Adelaide - after two riveting days of play, it's still difficult to figure who's in the driver's seat in the ongoing India-Australia Test. Elsewhere, New Zealand completed a blank out of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi, and, well, the Mzansi Super League is nearing its business end.

For fans, however, be it a match day or even a boring, non-match day, there's loads to catch up on the cricketing front with updates from around the world.

Here are some of the headlines from the world of cricket:

#1 World Cup 2019 trophy tour reaches Bengaluru

The trophy will be showcased at Forum Mall in Koramangala, Bengaluru

The World Cup is still six months away, but there is no dearth of enthusiasm for cricket's biggest global event. The marquee tournament's trophy tour is on, and currently in its India leg, the eighth stop for the silverware.

Having commenced its India journey with Mumbai, the next stop for the trophy is Bengaluru, where it will be on display 8th December onwards. Its next destination will be Kolkata, with New Delhi being the last stop before it leaves the country.

Described as the 'most connected trophy tour ever', the cup is scheduled to touch nine cities in 23 days.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement