Cricket South Africa leave out Dale Steyn from national contract list

36-year-old Steyn made a comeback to the national team in February this year after his struggle with injuries.

Cricket South Africa have excluded fast-bowling veteran Dale Steyn from their national contracts list for the 2020-2021 season. Left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks was included in the 16-member list.

36-year-old Steyn made a comeback to the national team in February this year after his struggle with injuries. Steyn was aiming to represent South Africa in the T20 WC scheduled for October this year in Australia. Young players like fast bowler Anrich Nortje, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius, and batsman Rassie van der Dussen received contract upgrades after playing more matches and performing well last season.

Steyn has played 265 international matches, taking a total of 699 wickets. Another South African veteran and former captain, Faf du Plessis was named in the list despite being scrutinized for recent heavy defeats and a dismal CWC 2019 in England and Wales.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul stated to the media that 16 men's and 14 women's players were handed over the contracts and felt that it was an appropriate number to maintain across all three squads. He explained that the contract upgrades to players were handed keeping in mind their performances and selectin throughout the season.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the formats... This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists."

"Those players performing and selected for the Proteas during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify a National Contract upgrade... We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance."

Here’s the full list of contracted players announced by CSA:

Men: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Women: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt.

CSA contracted Proteas men’s players: T Bavuma, Q de Kock, F du Plessis, D Elgar, B Hendricks, R Hendricks, K Maharaj, A Markram, D Miller, L Ngidi, A Nortje, A Phehlukwayo, D Pretorius, K Rabada, T Shamsi, R van der Dussen. #ProteasContractedSquads pic.twitter.com/FStQPZM8I2 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 23, 2020