Beuran Hendricks awarded CSA national contract

Beuran Hendricks has earned his first national contract with Cricket South Africa.

Nadine de Klerk and Sinalo Jafta retained their spots on CSA's list of contracted women's cricketers.

Cricket South Africa announced their complete list of contracted players for the 2020-21 season

Left-arm pacer, Beuran Hendricks, received his first national contract, while Anrich Nortje, Rassie van der Dussen, and Dwaine Pretorius, all had their contracts upgraded when Cricket South Africa (CSA) announce the complete list of nationally contracted men’s and women’s players for the 2020-21 season.

"We have contracted 16 men's players and 14 women's players which we feel is the appropriate number to maintain our national squads across the various formats," said CSA Acting Chief Executive, Dr. Jaques Faul. "This enables us to contract both our Test players as well as those who are limited overs specialists. We have decided to keep the 17th men's contract open for the moment and players can qualify for it through performance."

"The upgrade system will again be in place this year wherein the players performing and selected for South Africa during the 2020/21 season and who are not contracted can qualify for a National Contract upgrade," the CSA release further added.

The men’s teams contracts will cover the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the home Test series against Sri Lanka and Australia, T20Is against Pakistan and India, and tours of Sri Lanka and the West Indies.

Among the women, Sinalo Jafta and Nadine de Klerk were awarded upgraded contracts during the previous season, and now have been retained on the list of contracted players.

The women’s contracts will cover the 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup to be held in New Zealand, tours of West Indies and England, and the postponed home series against T20 world champions, Australia.

Here’s the full list of contracted players announced by CSA:

Men: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Women: Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Laura Wolvaardt.