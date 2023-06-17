Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers Telecast Channel: Where to watch ICC CWC Qualifiers in India

The much-awaited Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers will begin in Zimbabwe on June 18. It is a 10-team tournament, which will conclude on July 9. Two out of the 10 teams will earn a ticket to the Cricket World Cup in India.

Ten teams, namely West Indies, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Oman, UAE, Zimbabwe, USA, Ireland, Scotland, and Nepal, will compete in Harare and Bulawayo, over the next few days.

The ICC has divided the teams into two groups. Group A consists of USA, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Nepal, and Netherlands, whereas Sri Lanka, Oman, UAE, Scotland, and Ireland are present in Group B.

Five teams of each group will play against each other in the first round, scheduled to take place from June 18 to 27. Top three teams from each group will advance to the Super Sixes. The teams will play against each other in the Super Sixes from June 29 to July 7.

The top two teams in the Super Sixes points table will play the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on July 9 and also advance to the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers rounds schedule (Timings in IST)

The ICC has announced that two matches will take place each day in the group stage, whereas one match will take place on a matchday in the Super Sixes. Playoffs for the eliminated teams will be held simultaneously during the Super Sixes round.

June 18 to 27: Group stages matches, two matches per day, 12:30 pm IST.

June 29 to July 7: Super Sixes and Playoffs for eliminated teams, 12:30 pm IST.

July 9: ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers final, 12:30 pm IST.

You can check out the complete match-wise details of the schedule for CWC Qualifiers right here.

ICC CWC Qualifiers telecast channel list in India

The Star Sports network will telecast the matches of this tournament in India. One of the two matches on a matchday will be telecast live in English commentary on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. FanCode will stream all the matches live on its platform as well.

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (Telecast), Disney+ Hotstar and FanCode (Live streaming).

Poll : 0 votes