Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 129, PNG vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and Nepal will face off in the 129th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday (February 27) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

PNG, led by all-rounder Assad Vala, have had a disastrous campaign. They have won only two of their 28 games and are languishing at the bottom of the standings with five points and a net run rate of -0.984.

Barring a couple of wins over the UAE and USA, PNG have looked completely out of sorts. They're on a six-match losing streak and are coming off a 35-run defeat to USA in November 2022.

Meanwhile, Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, aren’t in the best of form either. They have won 12 of their 28 games and are sixth in the points table with 26 points and a net run rate of -0.223.

They're coming off a two-wicket win over Scotland on February 21. Captain Paudel was the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 95 off 101 with seven fours and four sixes.

PNG vs Nepal Match Details

Match: PNG vs Nepal, Match 129

Date and Time: February 27, 2023, Monday; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PNG vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai hasn’t been a belter for batting, as run-making hasn’t quite been easy. Scores above 240 may not be easy to chase down. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for both teams.

PNG vs Nepal Weather Forecast

Playing conditions should be pleasant, as there's no chance of rain. The temperature will likely be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

PNG vs Nepal Probable XIs

PNG

Tony Ura, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Alei Nao, Gaudi Toka, Riley Hekure, Hiri Hiri, Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

Nepal

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Gyanendra Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

PNG vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal have arguably been the better of the two teams, as PNG have struggled throughout the tournament. Having beaten Scotland, Nepal are also high on confidence.

Prediction: Nepal to win

PNG vs Nepal TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

