Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 136, UAE vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and PNG are set to lock horns in Match No. 136 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday, March 10. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

UAE, led by CP Rizwan, are currently placed sixth in the table with 31 points and a net run rate of -0.115 courtesy of 14 wins from 32 matches. They will go into the game after losing to Nepal by six wickets on March 6 in Dubai.

After being asked to chase down 230, UAE were bowled out for 187 in 45 overs. Asif Khan and Aryan Lakra scored 82 and 50 respectively, but didn’t get much support from others in the batting lineup.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with nine points and a net run rate of -0.740. They will go into their next contest after losing to Rohit Paudel’s Nepal by 52 runs on March 9.

After being put in to bat first, Nepal put up a massive score of 297 on the back of Aasif Sheikh’s 110-run knock. Norman Vanua scored 60 runs with four sixes and three fours, but couldn’t save his team from defeat.

UAE vs PNG Match Details

Match: UAE vs PNG, Match 136

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, Friday, 09:15 am IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

UAE vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur has been a decent one for the batters. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

UAE vs PNG Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be fairly pleasant with temperatures around the 15-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

UAE vs PNG Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Chad Soper, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Alei Nao

UAE vs PNG Match Prediction

Although UAE have done well in the tournament, PNG have beaten them in their previous two meetings and will have a psychological advantage going into this game. PNG will start the match as favorites.

Prediction: PNG to win.

UAE vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

