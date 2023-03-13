Cricket World Cup League 2, Match 138, Nepal vs PNG: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Nepal and Papua New Guinea (PNG) are set to face each other in Match No. 138 of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, March 12. The match will take place at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, are currently placed fourth in the table with 36 points and a net run rate of -0.021. They will go into the match after beating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by a massive margin of 177 runs in their last contest.

After opting to bat first, Nepal scored 248 in 49.2 overs on the back of skipper Paudel’s 77-run knock. Thereafter, Nepal bowled the UAE out for 71 in 22.5 overs. Lalit Rajbanshi was the star of the bowling effort and picked up a five-wicket haul.

PNG, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table with 11 points and a net run rate of -0.681. They will go into the match after handing the UAE a massive defeat by a margin of 56 runs in their previous contest.

After being put in to bat first, PNG racked up a decent score of 246 for the loss of nine wickets. Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, and Kiplin Doriga scored 81, 77, and 55 respectively. PNG bowled the UAE out for 190 in 42.2 overs.

Nepal vs PNG Match Details

Match: Nepal vs PNG, Match 138

Date and Time: March 13, 2023, Monday, 09:15 AM IST

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Nepal vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch in Kirtipur hasn’t been easy for shot-making. Bowlers have plenty to work with on the surface. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Nepal vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Nepal vs PNG Probable XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Rohit Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Aarif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi

PNG

Assad Vala (c), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Hila Vare

Nepal vs PNG Match Prediction

Nepal have been in brilliant form of late, beating the UAE. As far as PNG are concerned, they have struggled against teams other than the UAE. Nepal will go into the game as favorites.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

Nepal vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

