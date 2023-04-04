Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 15, Canada vs PNG: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Canada and PNG are set to lock horns in the 15th match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek on Wednesday, April 5.

Canada, led by Saad Bin Zafar, were cruising after beating Jersey and the United States of America (USA) in their first two matches. They looked like one of the strongest contenders to finish in the top two.

However, two losses on the trot meant that they dropped to fourth in the table. They not only need to beat PNG, but secure a win by a big margin to improve their net run rate and break back into the top two.

PNG, on the other hand, have struggled throughout the tournament, despite batters playing their hearts out. Having lost all four of their games, PNG are placed at the bottom of the table.

They will go into the match after losing to the USA by 117 runs. Semo Kamea picked up three wickets and helped PNG restrict their opponents to 235/7. Skipper Vala scored 42 runs, but PNG were bowled out for 118 in 34.5 overs.

Canada vs PNG Match Details

Match: Canada vs PNG, Match 14

Date and Time: April 5, 2023, Wednesday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Canada vs PNG Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a decent one for the batters. Bowlers have also had their say at times. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Canada vs PNG Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Temperatures will be around 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Canada vs PNG Probable XIs

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Pargat Singh, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, and Jeremy Gordon.

PNG

Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Riley Hekure, Charles Amini, Chad Soper, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Gaudi Toka, and John Kariko

Canada vs PNG Match Prediction

Canada will go into the match as favorites as they will come out firing on all cylinders. They have a stiff task at hand if they want to advance to the playoffs.

Prediction: Canada to win the match.

Canada vs PNG TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

