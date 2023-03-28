Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 4, Canada vs USA: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Canada and USA are scheduled to lock horns in the fourth match of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Wednesday, March 29. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Canada, led by Saad Bin Zafar, started their campaign on a winning note, beating Jersey by 31 runs on Monday. After being put in to bat first, Srimantha Wijeratne and Nikhil Dutta scored 63 and 56 runs, respectively, to post 238 runs in their 50 overs.

They restricted Jersey to 207 in 47.5 overs to secure a win in the contest. Jeremy Gordon and Saad Bin Zafar picked up three wickets apiece. Canada are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.620.

The USA, led by Monank Patel, are placed at the top of the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.600. They will go into the game after beating Namibia by 80 runs on Sunday, March 26.

After being asked to bat first, the USA scored 233 for the loss of nine wickets. Gajanand Singh scored 53 runs off 63 balls, including five fours and a six. Thereafter, the USA restricted their opponents to 151 in 41.4 overs to win the match by 82 runs.

Canada vs USA Match Details

Match: Canada vs USA, Match 4

Date and Time: March 29, 2023, Wednesday, 01.00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Canada vs USA Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a sporting one thus far. Both matches went in favor of the team batting first. Hence, teams should avoid chasing in their next game.

Canada vs USA Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Canada vs USA Probable XIs

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Matthew Spoors, Harsh Thaker, Jeremy Gordon, Kaleem Sana, Nicholas Kirton, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), and Srimantha Wijeratne (wk).

USA

Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Shayan Jahangir (wk), Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Ali Khan.

Canada vs USA Match Prediction

Both teams made winning starts to their campaign. They have strong bowling attacks and hence, the team, batting first, may end up having an advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Canada vs USA TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

