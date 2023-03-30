Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 6, Namibia vs Jersey: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Namibia and Jersey are set to lock horns in Match No.6 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Thursday, March 30. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

Namibia, led by Gerhard Erasmus, started their campaign with a 80-run defeat at the hands of the United States of America (USA). But they bounced back well by beating Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 48 runs on March 29.

Skipper Erasmus scored 125 runs off 113 balls with 11 fours and five sixes and won the award for Player of the Match. After putting up a big score of 381 for eight in the first innings, Namibia restricted their opponents to 333 in 46.2 overs.

Jersey, led by Charles Perchard, on the other hand, looked impressive on their ODI debut against Saad Bin Zafar’s Canada. Despite a spirited performance, they lost the match by 31 runs.

After being asked to chase down 239, Jersey were bowled out for 207 in 47.5 overs. Nick Greenwood and Josh Lawrenson scored 59 and 66 respectively, but their efforts couldn’t pay dividends.

Namibia vs Jersey Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Jersey, Match 6

Date and Time: March 30, 2023, Thursday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

Namibia vs Jersey Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Windhoek has been a sporting one thus far, but the track has favored the team batting first. Hence, teams may try to avoid chasing.

Namibia vs Jersey Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark, while humidity will be in the 40s.

Namibia vs Jersey Probable XIs

Namibia

Shaun Fouche, Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo.

Jersey

Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles.

Namibia vs Jersey Match Prediction

Namibia will be high on confidence after beating PNG in their previous game. They will go into the clash against Jersey as firm favorites.

Prediction: Namibia to win the match.

Namibia vs Jersey TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Gerhard Erasmus to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes