Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off 2023, Match 8, UAE vs Canada: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

UAE and Canada are set to lock horns in Match No.8 of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on Friday, March 31. The Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek will host the encounter.

UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, started their campaign by beating Assad Vala’s Papua New Guinea by 21 runs. But they lost to the United States of America (USA) by five wickets on March 30.

After batting first, the UAE put up a decent score of 279 for the loss of nine wickets. Asif Khan scored 103 runs off 84 balls with nine fours and two sixes. But the USA chased down the target with six balls to spare.

Canada, led by Saad Bin Zafar, have had a tremendous campaign thus far. They are placed at the top of the table with wins in both appearances. They beat the United States by 26 runs in their previous game.

After being put in to bat first, Canada were bowled out for 198 in 49.4 overs. Thereafter, Canada bowled their opponents out for 172 in 47.3 overs. Skipper Bin Zafar accounted for three scalps.

UAE vs Canada Match Details

Match: UAE vs Canada, Match 8

Date and Time: March 31, 2023, Friday, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek

UAE vs Canada Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is starting to be batting-friendly. Teams need to put up big scores on the board to have any chance of winning. The last two matches of the tournament have been won by the team chasing down the score.

UAE vs Canada Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark.

UAE vs Canada Probable XIs

UAE

Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Matiullah Khan

Canada

Aaron Johnson, Pargat Singh, Matthew Spoors, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Harsh Thaker, Nikhil Dutta, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Ravinderpal Singh, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

UAE vs Canada Match Prediction

Canada have arguably been the standout team of the tournament. They should be able to beat the UAE, who will go into the match after losing to the USA.

Prediction: Canada to win the match.

UAE vs Canada TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

