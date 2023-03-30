Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff 2023, Match 9, PNG vs Jersey: Probable XIs, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

PNG and Jersey will lock horns in the ninth game of the Cricket World Cup qualifier playoff on Friday (March 31) at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.
PNG, led by Assad Vala, have lost both their games and are fifth in the standings with a net run rate of -0.690. They're coming off a 48-run win over Gerhard Erasmus’ Namibia in their previous outing..
Charles Amini scored 109 off 75 with eight fours and as many sixes, but his knock eventually went in vain. PNG were bowled out for 333 in 46.2 overs after being asked to chase down 382.
Meanwhile, Jersey, captained by Charles Perchard, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.325. They're coming off an eight-wicket loss to hosts Namibia by eight wickets, though.
After batting first, Jersey scored 213-9 in 50 overs. Jonty Jenner scored 76 off 96 with five fours and two sixes, but Namibia chased down the target with 17.5 overs to spare.
PNG vs Jersey Match Details
Match: PNG vs Jersey, Match 9
Date and Time: March 31, 2023, Friday; 01:00 pm IST
Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek
PNG vs Jersey Pitch Report
The pitch is starting to get better for batting. Run-making has been easier than it was earlier. The team winning the toss should opt to field first.
PNG vs Jersey Weather Forecast
There's no chance of rain as of now. Playing conditions should be pleasant, with the temperature likely to be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.
PNG vs Jersey Probable XIs
PNG
Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper
Jersey
Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (wk), Dominic Blampied, Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles
PNG vs Jersey Match Prediction
Both PNG and Jersey have lost two games on the trot, but PNG will be a bit more confident after their batting effort in their previous game against Namibia.
Prediction: PNG to win
PNG vs Jersey TV and Live Streaming details
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Fancode
