Cricketers condemn Sri Lanka blasts, send condolences

IANS
NEWS
News
80   //    21 Apr 2019, 18:17 IST
IANS Image
Colombo, April 21, 2019 (Xinhua) -- People gathered outside the Church of St. Anthony where the explosion occurred in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 21, 2019. At least 50 people were killed and more than 100 others injured in multiple church and hotel blasts in Sri Lanka, police said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Tang Lu/IANS)

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The Indian cricket fraternity has strongly condemned the serial blasts at multiple locations in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, which killed 192 people and injured over 470 others.

India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, among others, sent their condolences to the victims.

"Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka," Kohli tweeted.

"Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country," Rohit tweeted.

Raina also condemned the ghastly attacks, saying: "Devastated to hear about the attacks in Sri Lanka. It's a brutal act of inhumanity. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Former cricketer V.V.S. Laxman tweeted: "Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time."

A string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday, causing the worst mayhem in the island nation since the end of the civil war a decade ago.

