Cricketers mourn MS Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence.

The actor, who was only 34, had played the role of MS Dhoni in the former India captain's biopic.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput purportedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence earlier today. The actor was 34 and was last seen in Chhichhore, a movie which showed how to battle depression.

The 34-year-old was found hanging at his home. Initial reports in the media say that the actor was depressed for the past six months. No suicide note has been recovered yet. On June 10, his ex-manager Disha Salian breathed her last in Mumbai after falling down from the 14th floor of her friend’s home in the Maharashtra capital.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che in 2013 and bagged a lot of appreciation after MS Dhoni-The Untold Story was released in 2016. In the movie, the actor acted alongside Disha Patani and Kiara Advani, and played the part of the former India captain’s shoes effortlessly. Even in Kai Po Che, he enacted the role of a cricket aspirant who eventually dies.

The biopic on MS Dhoni made Sushant Singh Rajput quite popular among cricket fans, too. Several cricketers have reacted to the death on social media. Kiran More, who trained Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni’s role, took to Twitter to express his grief.

“It is a shocking moment for me personally, @itsSSR was someone whom I trained for the role as @msdhoni. I don't know how I or anyone who knows him will be able to recover from this shock, gone too soon my friend,” the former keeper batsman wrote.

Cricket fraternity mourns Sushant Singh Rajput death

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Why Sushant? Heart sinks to an absolute low. We have lost a great man. Unimaginable! Devasted.. 😞 Can’t believe it’s a suicide. #ripsushant — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) June 14, 2020

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020