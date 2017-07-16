Cricketers React To Roger Federer winning his 8th Wimbledon Title

Roger Federer defeats Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to lift the Wimbledon trophy for the 8th time in his career.

Roger Federer decimated Croatia's Marin Cilic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to lift the Wimbledon trophy for the 8th time in his career, surpassing Pete Sampras' 7 titles. With his win today, he increases his Grand Slam tally to 19 with Rafael Nadal 4 Slams behind him.

2003 ????

2004 ????

2005 ????

2006 ????

2007 ????

2009 ????

2012 ????

2017 ????



The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

Right from the outset, Federer took the attack to Cilic and while the Croat fought valiantly in the first few games of the first set, he was unable to do so for the rest of the match. Unfortunately, Cilic found himself injured after the first set and wasn't at his 100% for the rest of the match.

However, Federer was at another level and showed no mercy as he won the match with ease. Out of the 8 Wimbledon titles he has won, this was the first time he won it without dropping a single set throughout the tournament.

With this win, he moves to no. 3 in the world and further stamps his authority as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT).

A lot of cricketers were watching the action as well and took to social media platform Twitter to react to Federer making history.

Hail king Federer!!! ?? — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) July 16, 2017

All eyes were on the big man @rogerfederer and he clearly didn't disappoint anyone. Congratulations for another #WimbledonFinal victory! — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 16, 2017

Well done @rogerfederer .. best Athlete in our generation. Can't praise him enough. Absolute pleasure to watch him play..??? — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) July 16, 2017

wrote this Federer appreciation for @NewStatesman in 2013. Story felt near complete. But Act III hadn't even started https://t.co/O2igi4iIks — Ed Smith (@edsmithwriter) July 16, 2017