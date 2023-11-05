CSA 4-Day Franchise Series Division One 2023-24: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is all set to host a four-day franchise series, Division One, involving eight teams, starting on Saturday, November 4. The campaign will take place for four months, ending in February 2024.

Dolphins, Lions, Warriors, Titans, North West, Boland, Western Province, and KwaZulu-Natal Inland are the eight participating teams in the competition.

Boland will be led by Pieter Malan. Eathan Bosch will captain Dolphins. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Inland will be guided by Kagiso Rapulana. Dominic Hendricks will lead the Lions.

On the other hand, North West will be captained by Wihan Lubbe, with Titans being captained by Dean Elgar. Warriors will be under the helm of Matthew Breetzke, with Western Province led by Wayne Parnell.

Each team will play a total of seven games in a single round-robin format. The top two teams with the most points at the end of the league phase will make it to the grand finale on Wednesday, February 28.

Kingsmead in Durban, SuperSport Park in Centurion, Boland Park in Paarl, Newlands in Cape Town, The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, St George's Park No. 2 Ground in Gqebera, and SADF Ground in Potchefstroom are the eight venues for the competition.

Dolphins won Division 1 in 2022-23 after topping the points table with 118 wins, bagging four wins, and suffering two defeats with a draw. The Titans ended in the second spot with 117 points.

CSA Four-Day Franchise Series Division One 2023-24: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - November 4 to 7, Boland vs Titans, 1:30 pm

Match 2 - November 4 to 7, Western Province vs Lions, 1:30 pm

Match 3 - November 4 to 7, Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland, 1:30 pm

Match 4 - November 4 to 7, North West vs Warriors, 1:30 pm

Match 5 - November 11 to 14, Warriors vs Boland, 1:30 pm

Match 6 - November 11 to 14, KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Western Province, 1:30 pm

Match 7 - November 11 to 14, Titans vs Dolphins, 1:30 pm

Match 8 - November 13 to 16, Lions vs North West, 1:30 pm

Match 9 - November 30 to December 3, Warriors vs Lions, 1:30 pm

Match 10 - November 30 to December 3, North West vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland, 1:30 pm

Match 11 - November 30 to December 3, Boland vs Dolphins, 1:30 pm

Match 12 - November 30 to December 3, Western Province vs Titans, 1:30 pm

Match 13 - December 14 to 17, Western Province vs North West, 1:30 pm

Match 14 - December 14 to 17, Dolphins vs Lions, 1:30 pm

Match 15 - December 14 to 17, KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Boland, 1:30 pm

Match 16 - December 14 to 17, Titans vs Warriors, 1:30 pm

Match 17 - December 20 to 23, Dolphins vs Warriors, 1:30 pm

Match 18 - December 20 to 23, Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland, 1:30 pm

Match 19 - December 27 to 30, Boland vs Western Province, 1:30 pm

Match 20 - December 27 to 30, North West vs Titans, 1:30 pm

Match 21 - February 14 to 17, Warriors vs Western Province, 1:30 pm

Match 22 - February 14 to 17, KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans, 1:30 pm

Match 23 - February 14 to 17, Lions vs Boland, 1:30 pm

Match 24 - February 14 to 17, North West vs Dolphins, 1:30 pm

Match 25 - February 21 to 24, Boland vs North West, 1:30 pm

Match 26 - February 21 to 24, Western Province vs Dolphins, 1:30 pm

Match 27 - February 21 to 24, KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Warriors, 1:30 pm

Match 28 - February 21 to 24, Titans vs Lions, 1:30 pm

Final - February 28, 1:30 pm

CSA Four-Day Franchise Series Division One 2023-24: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There’s no official announcement of live streaming and live telecast for CSA Four-Day Franchise Series Division One 2023-24 for fans in India.

CSA Four-Day Franchise Series Division One 2023-24: Full Squads

Boland:

Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Keegan Petersen, Pieter Malan (c), Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hardus Viljoen, Achille Cloete, Siyabonga Mahima, Akhona Mnyaka, Imran Manack, Hlomla Hanabe, Ferisco Adams, Aviwe Mgijima, Stiaan van Zyl, Glenton Stuurman

Dolphins:

Tshepang Dithole (wk), Eathan Bosch (c), JJ Smuts, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Bryce Parsons, Jason Smith, Bradley Porteous, Andile Simelane, Okuhle Cele, Ottniel Baartman, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Daryn Dupavillon, Prenelan Subrayen, David Miller

KwaZulu-Natal Inland:

Kagiso Rapulana (c), Dilivio Ridgaard (wk), Yaseen Valli, Cameron Delport, Tian Koekemoer, Malcolm Nofal, Alindile Mhletywa, Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Smangaliso Nhlebela, Thando Ntini, Thamsanga Kumalo, Stefan Tait, Cameron Shekleton, Mbulelo Budaza, Michael Erlank, Pite van Biljon

Lions:

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Joshua Richards, Dominic Hendricks (c), Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Nqaba Peter, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Delano Potgieter, Ronan Hermann, Codi Yusuf, Connor Esterhuizen, Muhammad Manack

North West:

Lesego Senokwane, Meeka eel Prince (wk), Raynard van Tonder, Wihan Lubbe (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ruan de Swardt, Migael Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Grant Mokoena, Nicky van den Bergh, Rubin Hermann, Bamanye Xenxe

Titans:

Joshua van Heerden, Modiri Litheko, Dewald Brevis (wk), Dean Elgar (c), Rivaldo Moonsamy, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso, Matthew Boast, Tladi Bokako, Gerald Coetzee, Neil Brand, Matthew Kleinveldt, Heinrich Klaasen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch

Warriors:

Diego Rosier, Rudi Second, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Patrick Kruger, Alfred Mothoa, Matthew Breetzke (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Andile Mokgakane, Sinethemba Qeshile, Siya Plaatjie, Beyers Swanepoel, Renaldo Meyer, George Van Heerden, Liam Alder, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje

Western Province:

Wayne Parnell (c), Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Valintine Kitime, Mihlali Mpongwana, Abdullah Bayoumy, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Nandre Burger, Juan James, Valentine Mbazo, Onke Nyaku, George Linde, Edward Moore, Yaseen Valli, Daniel Smith

