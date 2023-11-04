ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023 commenced on Saturday (November 4) with a total of four games being played between Croatia and Czechia. The team with the most wins will take home the trophy, with the Mladost Cricket Ground in Zagreb hosting the entirety of the series.

The four-match Croatia-Czechia women’s series will run in parallel with the Croatia-Slovenia four-match men's series.

In February 2023, the European Cricket Network (ECN) announced the groundbreaking introduction of Women’s T10 events. The very first T10 event for women’s cricketers was hosted in Gibraltar featuring the hosts, Netherlands, Italy and Sweden.

The quadrangular women's series was won by the Netherlands, who defeated Italy by 62 runs in the grand finale.

The main goal behind taking this decision is to give female cricketers an ideal platform to showcase their skills and talent. They will also receive an opportunity to be recognized for their hard work and dedication towards the sport.

"The thrill of history being made is palpable as we gear up for the first ever televised women's cricket event in Europe under lights. This is a momentous occasion for the sport, and a testament to the incredible talent and passion of the women who will be taking the field. I can't wait to see the magic unfold!" said Daniel Weston, Founder of ECN, in February 2023.

ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: Croatia Women vs Czechia Women - November 4, 1:00 PM

Match 2: Croatia Women vs Czechia Women - November 4, 5:00 PM

Match 3: Croatia Women vs Czechia Women - November 5, 1:00 PM

Match 4: Croatia Women vs Czechia Women - November 5, 5:00 PM

ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023 will be live-streamed on the FanCode App and Website. However, there is no live telecast of the series for fans in India.

ECI-W Croatia-Czechia 2023: Full Squads

Croatia Women

Akansha Awasthi, Erin Vukusic, Ina Maric, Ivana Zigante, Jasna Anicic, Kristina Knezevic, Nirmala Dsouza, Pavla Senjug, Priyanka Reddy, Renee Davies, Sema Kucuksucu, Yevheniia Korniienko, lidija Krvaric.

Czechia Women

Karen Dcunha (c), Anushree Kshirsagar, Delante lannetti, Desika Marikova-Moodley, Farwa Baber, Josephine Souckova, Katerina Tesarikova, Lakshmi Nandivada, Mansi Parmar, Sarka Kolcunova, Shreya Bhosale, Sowjanya Talamarla, Tereza Kolcunova.