CSA One Day Cup 2022, Division One: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The upcoming edition of South Africa's premier domestic tournament, the CSA One-Day Cup, will be held from March 11 to April 6. Started in 1981-82, the competition helps unearth the best talents for the biggest stage of the game.

The Dolphins and Lions shared silverware last time around and will be starting the season as strong favorites. A total of eight teams are participating in this year's edition - North West Dragons, Western Province, Lions, Warriors, Titans, Rooks, Knights and Dolphins.

The tournament is divided into two categories - Division 1 and Division 2 based on promotion and relegation.

Multiple venues in South Africa will host the competition. All venues will be allowed a maximum of 1500 fully vaccinated spectators.

CSA One Day Cup, Division One 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 11, Friday

North West Dragons vs Western Province, 4:30 PM

Highveld Lions vs Warriors, 4:30 PM

Titans vs Rocks, 4:30 PM

March 13, Sunday

Dolphins vs Titans, 1:00 PM

Rocks vs Knights, 1:30 PM

Highveld Lions vs Western Province, 1:30 PM

Warriors vs North West Dragons, 1:30 PM

March 16, Wednesday

Dolphins vs Rocks, 4:30 PM

Knights vs Highveld Lions, 4:30 PM

Western Province vs Warriors, 4:30 PM

March 18, Friday

Dolphins vs North West Dragons, 4:30 PM

March 21, Monday

Knights vs North West Dragons, 1:30 PM

Warriors vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM

Rocks vs Highveld Lions, 1:30 PM

March 23, Wednesday

Dolphins vs Western Province, 4:30 PM

March 24, Thursday

Warriors vs Titans, 4:30 PM

March 25, Friday

Western Province vs Knights, 4:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Rocks, 4:30 PM

March 27, Sunday

Highveld Lions vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM

Titans vs Knights, 1:30 PM

March 30, Wednesday

Warriors vs Knights, 4:30 PM

Titans vs North West Dragons, 4:30 PM

April 1, Friday

Highveld Lions vs Titans, 4:30 PM

Western Province vs Rocks, 4:30 PM

April 3, Sunday

Rocks vs Warriors, 1:30 PM

Titans vs Western Province, 1:30 PM

Knights vs Dolphins, 1:30 PM

North West Dragons vs Highveld Lions, 1:30 PM

April 6, Wednesday

Final, 4:30 PM

CSA One Day Cup, Division One 2022: Live Streaming

Super Sport will live stream all the matches of the tournament on its YouTube channel.

CSA One Day Cup, Division One 2022: Squads

Rocks

Cebo Tshiki, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Pieter Malan (c), Valentine Kitime, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Clyde Fortuin (Wk), Hlomla Hanabe (Wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Zakhele Qwabe, Ziyaad Abrahams

Dolphins

David Miller, Junaid Syed, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman (c), Sarel Erwee, Slade van Staden, Thamsanga Kumalo, Waseem Rahman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bryce Parsons, Eathan Bosch, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Grant Roelofsen (Wk), Keegan Petersen (Wk), Robin Smith (Wk), Daryn Dupavillon, Irvin Modimokoane, Kerwin Mungroo, Keshav Maharaj, Lifa Ntanzi, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Thando Ntini

North West Dragons

Heino Kuhn, Lesego Senokwane, Shaylen Pillay, Taheer Isaacs, Wesley Marshall, Christopher Britz, Delano Potgieter, Duan Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Ndumiso Mvelase, Senuran Muthusamy, Eben Botha (Wk), Jason Oakes (Wk), Nicky van den Bergh (c) & (Wk), Bantu Dandala, Caleb Seleka, Chad Classen, Eldred Hawken, Heinrich Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Johannes Diseko, Lwandiswa Zuma, Nono Pongolo

Titans

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar (c), Donavon Ferreira, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Sibonelo Makhanya, Theunis de Bruyn, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Neil Brand, Gihahn Cloete (Wk), Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Jan Hendrik Pretorius (Wk), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Jarred Jardine, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi

Western Province

Bonga Makaka, Daniel Smith, Jonathan Bird, Liyema Waqu, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Zubayr Hamza (c), George Linde, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, David Bedingham (Wk), Gavin Kaplan, Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Aviwe Mgijima, Basheer Walters, Beuran Hendricks, Kieran Kenny, Tshepo Moreki, Vernon Philander, Wayne Parnell, Yves Kamanzi

Warriors

Edward Moore, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Kyle Jacobs, Lesiba Ngoepe, Matthew Breetzke, Wihan Lubbe, Alindile Mhletywa, Diego Rosier, JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Rudi Second (c) & (Wk), Sinethemba Qeshile (Wk), Tristan Stubbs (Wk), Akhona Mnyaka, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Tiaan van Vuuren, Tsepo Ndwandwa

Highveld Lions

Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Kagiso Rapulana, Karabo Mogotsi, Levert Manje, Louren Steenkamp, Mitchell van Buuren, Muhammed Mayet, Reeza Hendricks, Codi Yusuf, Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Ruan Haasbroek (Wk), Ryan Rickelton (c) & (Wk), Ayavuya Myoli, Bjorn Fortuin, Carmi le Roux, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto, Tladi Bokako, Tshepo Ntuli

Knights

Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Paballo Mogoera, Pite van Biljon (c), Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Jason Raubenheimer, Matthew Kleinveldt, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Dilivio Ridgaard (Wk), Mangaliso Mosehle (Wk), Nathan Roux, Wandile Makwetu (Wk), Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Nhlakanipho Mpungose

