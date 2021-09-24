CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 1, Western Province vs Highveld Lions - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the opening match of the 2021-22 CSA Provincial T20 Cup on Friday, Western Province will take on Highveld Lions at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley. In the 2019-20 season, Western Province did not have a successful campaign, managing only one win and finishing at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile, Highveld Lions are the defending champions of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They clinched the title by defeating the Dolphins by four wickets in the final. The Lions won six of their seven games, and had a phenomenal run last season. They are a strong and well-balanced unit, and will look to start their title defence with a win against Western Province in their opener.

Looking to put their previous campaign behind them, Western Province will be eager to turn things around in this edition of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They will face a stiff challenge against the Lions first up, though.

Match Details

Match: Western Province vs Highveld Lions, Match No.1, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 24th, 2021, Friday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

The skies should be clear, and the conditions are good for a full game. There is no prediction of rain. The temperature will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. The pacers should get some good bounce off the surface as well. It should be a good contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Western Province

Kyle Verreynne scored 110 runs in four games in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup during the 2019-20 season. Zubayr Hamza, Beuran Hendricks and Wayne Parnell are other notable names in the side.

Predicted XI: Kyle Verreynne, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell, Kyle Simmonds, Aviwe Mgijima, Mihlali Mpongwana / Jordan Woolf, Beuran Hendricks, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Nandre Burger.

Highveld Lions

Sisanda Magala was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019, with 13 wickets from six games. Ryan Rickelton and Lutho Sipamla are the other players to watch out for.

Predicted XI: Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell van Buuren, Joshua Richards, Shane Dadswell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rapulana, Codi Yusuf, Tshepo Ntuli, Lutho Sipamla, Malusi Siboto.

Match Prediction

Highveld Lions are the favourites, as they won the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2020-21. They will be keen to get off to a good start in their quest to defend the title. Meanwhile, Western Province will have to prove themselves this season after a poor show in the tournament last time out.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Bhargav