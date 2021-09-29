CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 10, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Momentum Multiply Titans - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Mpumalanga Rhinos will be up against Momentum Multiply Titans in Match No.10 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 at Mangaung Oval. Both teams faced defeat in their opening games of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22. The Mpumalanga Rhinos lost to the Tuskers. Batting first, they could only manage to put 112 runs on the board in their 20 overs. Tuskers made light-work of the chase, getting home in 13 overs.

Momentum Multiply Titans, on the other hand, went down against the Knights. They scored 143 runs in the first innings. The runs were not enough as the Knights, led by Rilee Rossouw’s blitz, got over the line.

The two sides have lost their games chasing and will be looking to make a better effort with the bat. It should be an interesting contest as both teams search for their first win in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22.

Match Details:

Match: Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Momentum Multiply Titans, Match No.10 Pool B, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 29th 2021, Wednesday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

Cloud cover will be there during the course of the match with the possibility of a light shower. However, it should not affect the game. Temperatures will range between 18 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Both these teams have lost batting first on this wicket. The bowlers have got help from the surface and the team winning the toss will look to chase and go with the trend.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Rubin Hermann and Jared Alder were the only significant run-scorers in what was a batting failure. Blake Schraader picked up a couple of wickets. Their batters will have to put up a better showing in this match.

Predicted XI:

Jared Alder, Rubin Hermann (wk), John Hinrichsen, Alexander Kok, Tumi Koto, Akhulile Mkhatu, Kgaudisa Molefe, Luvuyo Nkese (c), Liam Peters, Blake Schraader, Bamanye Xenxe.

Momentum Multiply Titans

Skipper Dean Elgar scored 41 runs with Sibonelo Makhanya scoring 26 as the rest of the Titans batters failed to get going. Their bowlers put up a decent showing but did not have enough runs to defend in the end. The Titans had a decent outing in their first CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22 game despite ending on the losing side.

Predicted XI: Dean Elgar (c), Neil Brand, Grant Mokoena, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Dayyan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele.

Match Prediction

Having made a losing start in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22, both teams will be eager for their first points on the board. The Momentum Multiply Titans will take some confidence from their batting effort as compared to the Mpumalanga Rhinos and are likely to win this CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22 encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

