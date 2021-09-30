CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 11, Tuskers vs Titans - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

It’s the final day of Pool B in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. In the 11th match, the Tuskers will lock horns against the Titans at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. It’s a mid-table clash, and it promises to be a cracking contest.

The Inland side are second in the points table. They got off to a winning start in the competition, but lost their next game against the Knights. The Titans, meanwhile, are third in the points table. They have only managed one win in two games. They lost their first game against the Knights, but bounced back to beat Mpumalanga in a rain-curtailed match.

Match Details

Match: KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans, Match No.5, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: September 30th 2021, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Weather Report

The temperature in Bloemfontein on Thursday is expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mangaung Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the bowlers suffer if they miss their marks. So expect a high-scoring game on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Cameron Delport, at the top of the order, has been brilliant for them. The other batters need to lend support to the left-hander in the upcoming games to help the team stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

Predicted XI: Luke Schlemmer, Cameron Delport, Michael Erlank (c), Andile Mokgakane, Tshepang Dithole (wk), Kyle Nipper, Keith Dudgeon, Zakariya Paruk, Gareth Dukes, Thula Ngcobo, Nduduzo Mfoza.

Titans

Their batters haven’t had the best of time with the bat. Dean Elgar has looked good for them, but everyone needs to contribute for the team. Okuhle Cele and Aaron Phangiso have been good with the ball, and will look to carry their good form ahead.

Predicted XI: Neil Brand, Dean Elgar (c), Jiveshan Pillay, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Okuhle Cele.

Match Prediction

Both teams have won one game apiece, and will look to win their final league stage game and stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. Both are bowling heavy-sides, so it could all come down to the batters’ performances on the day. The batters’ performances could well decide the outcome of this match.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav