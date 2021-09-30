CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 12, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Knights - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The final game of Pool B will see the Mpumalanga Rhinos face the Knights at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Thursday.

Mpumalanga are really struggling in the competition. They have failed to win a single game so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. It has been a very disappointing performance from the Rhinos’ batters. They suffered a loss against the Titans in their previous game and have no hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage.

After electing to bowl first, the Rhinos did a fine job of restricting the Titans to 66 in a seven-over game. The batters then showed a poor display of batting as the team failed to chase down the total, falling short by nine runs.

The Knights, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition. They are placed comfortably at the top of the table with nine points to their name. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison and the team looks favorites to retain top spot with a win in their next game against the Rhinos.

In their previous clash against the KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the Knights scored 154 after being put in to bat, courtesy of fifties from Rilee Rossouw and Farhaan Behardien. The bowlers then backed their batters to knock over the opposition for 120, helping their team win the game by 34 runs. They will be looking to carry the winning momentum in their next fixture against the Rhinos.

Match Details:

Match: Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Knights, Match No.12, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: September 30, 2021, Thursday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Weather Report

Cloud cover will remain throughout the day. Temperatures in Bloemfontein on Thursday are expected to range between 13 and 23 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mangaung Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The seam bowlers will extract extra bounce off the surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mpumalanga Rhinos

The Rhinos have failed to fire in unison during the competition. The batters have put on a poor show and the bowlers have tried their level best but failed to defend the low totals. They need to play out of their skin to challenge the Knights.

Predicted XI: Alexander Kok, Rubin Hermann (wk), Blake Schraader, Yassar Cook, Bamanye Xenxe, Liam Peters, Jarred Alder, Brian Koto, Jon Hinrichsen, Luvuyo Nkese (c), Akhulile Mkatu

Knights

Rilee Rossouw has been outstanding with the bat. He has scored 140 runs in two games and will look to carry his rich form ahead. Michael Pretorius starred with the ball for them. Expect them not to tinker with the winning combination for their upcoming game against the Rhinos.

Predicted XI: Mangaliso Mosehle, Jacques Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza

Match Prediction

The Knights have been sensational in the competition so far and it will be hard for the Rhinos to stop their progress as they are struggling in the competition.

Everyone has stepped up for the Knights in crunch situations and expect them to go past the Rhinos unscathed in the last game of Pool B.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy