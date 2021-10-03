CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 13, Rocks vs Warriors - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Rocks will take on the Warriors in the 13th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Monday.

The Rocks will enter this contest as strong favorites, keeping their batting and bowling form in mind. The wicket has been giving good results initially for batters and pace bowlers in the later stages. The Rocks have good batting depth and a decent pace attack to take on the opposition.

The Warriors have some good batters on their side, but they may struggle a bit with their inexperience in the bowling department. The Warriors have a good record in previous CSA T20 challenge tournaments and would love to replicate that in the Provincial T20 Cup.

Match Details

Match: Rocks vs Warriors, Match 13, CSA Provincial T20 2021.

Date and Time: October 2, 2021, Friday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Weather Report

Cool and breezy weather is all set to welcome both sides in Kimberley. Although there wouldn’t be any interruptions, we might expect heavy winds which can help pace bowlers to extract swing.

Pitch Report

Diamond Oval in Kimberley is known for producing belters. Bowlers need to spend some hard time during the course of the game. Pace bowlers are expected to reap benefits in the later stages of the game. But batters are expected to dominate the game right from ball one.

Predicted Playing XIs

Rocks

The Rocks will have two exciting openers with Janneman Malan and Pieter Malan taking on the opening duties. They have a good pace attack with Kyle Abbott and Hardus Viljoen leading the pack. Christiaan Jonker is a good all-round addition to the side.

Predicted XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Hardus Viljoen, Christiaan Jonker, Ruan Terblanche, Imraan Manack, Zakhele Qwabe, Clyde Fortuin, Achille Cloete, Stiaan van Zyl, Kyle Abbott

Warriors

The Warriors have a decent squad for this contest, with Marco Jansen offering raw pace and Wihan Lubbe assisting him with the opening bowling duties. Rudi Second and JJ Smuts are the players to watch out for with the willow.

Predicted XI: JJ Smuts, Edward Moore, Yaseen Vallie, Rudi Second, Sinethemba Queshille, Wihan Lubbe, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthuwekhaya Nabe, Stefan Tait

Match Prediction

Relatively, the Rocks have experienced players on their side in both batting and bowling departments. With the wicket giving assistance to batters and the Rocks having proper batters, we can expect them to cross the line over the Warriors.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

