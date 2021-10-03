CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 14, Eastern Cape vs Limpopo - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Eastern Cape and Limpopo will lock horns in the 14th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Monday.

Eastern Cape made it to the semi-finals last season of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup after topping the pool A points table. They registered three victories and suffered just one defeat. They will be eager to go one step ahead this season and clinch the title.

Limpopo were positioned in Pool C the previous season and they won three and lost just one contest. They were second in the points table and couldn’t advance to the knockouts. However, they have enough firepower this season to win important moments.

Match Details

Match: Eastern Cape vs Limpopo, Match 14, CSA Provincial T20 2021.

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, Monday, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Weather Report

Weather is expected to assist pacers a bit with swing on offer due to heavy winds at the venue. A mix of sun and clouds is expected to welcome the sides in Kimberley. Temperatures are expected to hover around 15-20 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Batters will get maximum value for their shots on this flat track at Diamond Oval in Kimberley. However, pacers will extract some lateral movement in the latter stages of the contest. We can expect scores of 170-190 in the first innings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Cape

Matthew Breetzke is one of the dashing batters in the powerplay overs for Eastern Cape. Dane Paterson will be leading the pace attack for the side. Mthiwekhaya Nabe, a medium pacer, is an exciting prospect and can do well with the willow as well.

Predicted XI

Matthew Breetzke, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Dane Paterson, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Sinethemba Qeshile.

Limpopo

Limpopo has a relatively inexperienced side and they would love to turn the tables this season after failing to make it to the knockouts last year. Morne Venter had an exceptional all-round record in U19 cricket with both bat and ball, which makes him a player to watch out for.

Predicted XI

Ludwig Kestner, Mtambozuko Ngam, Thamsanqa Rapelego, Sithembile Langa, Nyiko Shikwambana, Don Radebe, Michael Mahlabe, Amir Bux, Thomas Hobson, Morne Venter, Bruce Shiburi.

Match Prediction

Eastern Cape have some experienced stars in their XI and they are expected to come out on top when they take on Limpopo in their season opener.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

