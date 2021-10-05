CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 15, Limpopo Impalas vs Warriors - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Limpopo Impalas will lock horns with the Warriors in the 15th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. The Diamond Oval in Kimberley will host this Pool D clash.

Limpopo Impalas suffered a heavy loss in their opening game against Eastern Cape Iinyathi. The batters struggled in the middle to put a good total on the board and as a result, they failed to kick off the competition with a win.

Batting first, the Impalas could only manage to score 138. Morne Venter was the lone performer with the bat as he lacked support from the other end. It was a modest total and the Iinyathi side chased down the total comfortably. They won the game by eight wickets to hand Limpopo Impalas their first defeat.

The Warriors, on the other hand, lost their opening game against the Rocks side. After being asked to bat first, the Boland side put 183 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as Mthiwekhaya Nabe was the lone wicket-taker in the innings. He picked up three wickets but was on the higher side with respect to runs conceded.

The top-order batters started positively but the Rocks bowlers came back hard to restrict the Warriors to 166. There wasn’t any contribution from the lower order as they fell short by 17 runs. The bowlers need to put in a much-improved performance in their clash against Limpopo Impalas.

Match Details

Match: Limpopo Impalas vs Warriors, Match No.15, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 5, 2021, Tuesday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Kimberley on Tuesday are expected to be on the lower side and will range from 10 to 28 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and expect a full game on Tuesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The seam bowlers will extract extra bounce off the surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

Limpopo Impalas

It was a poor effort from the batters in the Limpopo Impalas' opening game as they posted a low total on the board. Morne Venter scored a fifty but the other batters need to step up in their next fixture against the Warriors.

Predicted XI: Ludwig Kaestner, Malcolm Nofal, Thomas Hobson (c), Nyiko Shikwambana (wk), Morne Venter, Juandre Scheepers, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Don Radebe, Sithembile Langa, Thamsanqa Rapelego, Sahil Patel.

Warriors

The Warriors in their opening game were good with the bat but the bowlers put on a disappointing show. Matthew Breetzke and JJ Smuts contributed with the bat but the lower order batters need to step up.

Predicted XI: Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke (wk), JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe.

Match Prediction

Both sides have lost their opening game of the competition. Limpopo Impalas struggled with the bat whereas the Warriors’ bowlers put in a poor performance with the ball in hand. Both sides will be looking to get their first win of the competition. Expect both sides to come out all guns blazing on Tuesday for a cracking game of cricket.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra