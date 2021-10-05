CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 16, Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Rocks - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match 16 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup sees Eastern Cape Iinyathi lock horns with the Rocks at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa. Both sides have won their opening game and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

It was a dominant performance from the Eastern Cape Iinyathi in their opening game of the competition against the Limpopo Impalas. After electing to bat first, Limpopo's side could only manage to score 138. The Iinyathi bowlers were brilliant as they bowled economical spells to restrict their opposition to a low total.

A solid opening stand while chasing ensured they chased down the total in the 15th over. They won the game by eight wickets and will be looking to perform the same way against the Rocks in their next game.

The Rocks, on the other hand, beat the Warriors after a solid performance with the bat. After being asked to bat, Clyde Fortuin, coming in at No.3 played a sensational innings as he smashed a century which helped his side post 183 on the board.

The bowlers then backed up their batters to restrict the Warriors to 166/7 and help their team win the game by 17 runs. Ziyaad Abrahams picked up three wickets. Everyone stepped up in the Rocks' opening game and will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Match Details

Match: Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Rocks, Match No.16, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 5, 2021, Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Tuesday. Temperatures in Kimberley are expected to be on the lower side and will range from 10 to 28 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and we can expect a high-scoring game as the surface tends to remain true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Cape Iinyathi

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the opposition to low totals in their opening game. Gideon Peters and Thandolwethu Mnyaka were good with the ball picking up two wickets each. They will be looking to carry their good form forward in the competition.

Predicted XI: Marco Marais, Mncedisi Malika (wk), Joshua van Heerden, Jason Neimand, Jerry Nqolo (c), Thomas Kaber, Clayton Bosch, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Phaphama Fojela, Nqaba Peter, Gideon Peters.

Rocks

Clyde Fortuin led the charge with the bat for the Rocks and hit a stellar century. He was well-supported by Christian Jonker. The opening batters will be looking to give the Rocks a solid start in their upcoming game.

Predicted XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Sinalo Gobeni, Christian Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Khanya Dilima.

Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their opening game. Everyone has stepped up for both these sides and a thrilling contest on Tuesday seems to be in store. The bowlers from both sides need to be at their absolute best as they have hard-hitting batsmen in their batting line-up.

It will all come down to handling nerves in crunch situations as the side winning the game go to the top of the table.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

