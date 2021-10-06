CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 17, Limpopo Impalas vs Rocks - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In Match No.17 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Limpopo Impalas will lock horns with the Rocks at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa.

Limpopo Impalas are struggling in the competition as they have lost both their games so far. They are reeling at the bottom of the table in Pool D. They will be looking to finish the competition on a high in their upcoming game against the Rocks.

They suffered a heavy loss against the Warriors in their last game. The Warriors posted a mammoth on the board as the Impalas bowlers struggled to pick up wickets. In the second innings, Limpopo's side could only manage 123, falling short by 120 runs in pursuit of 243. They will be looking to put in a much-improved performance in their next outing.

The Rocks, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition. They are sitting at the top of the table with two wins in as many games. Everyone has stepped up for them and will be looking to finish at the top of the table in Pool D.

In their last game against Eastern Cape Iinyathi, the batters put on a solid showing as they posted 172 on the board. The bowlers then backed their bowlers to restrict Iinyathi's side to 154, winning the game by 18 runs. They have found the right combination and look favorites against the Impalas on Wednesday.

Match Details:

Match: Limpopo Impalas vs Rocks, Match No.17, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 6, 2021, Wednesday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

Temperatures in Kimberley on Tuesday are expected to be on the lower side and will range between 13 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain and expect a full game on Wednesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting. We have seen batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect a high-scoring game on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Limpopo Impalas

It was a poor effort from the bowlers in their last game as they leaked runs right from the start of the match. The bowlers need to put in a much-improved performance on Wednesday to challenge the Rocks.

Predicted XI: Ludwig Kaestner, Malcolm Nofal, Thomas Hobson (c), Nyiko Shikwambana (wk), Morne Venter, Khaif Patel, Juandre Scheepers, Ntokozo Mahlaba, Sithembile Langa, Thamsanqa Rapelego, Sahil Patel

Rocks

The table-toppers have been outstanding in the competition so far. Pieter Malan has led his team brilliantly. Christiaan Jonker starred with the bat in their previous game and will look to carry his rich form ahead. The bowlers too have stepped up and backed their batters. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Sinalo Gobeni, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Shaun van Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Khanya Dilima

Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition so far. The Rocks are sitting comfortably at the top of the table whereas the Limpopo Impalas are languishing at the bottom. Impalas need to play out of their skin to create an upset here. One may expect the Rocks to continue their winning-run and stay at the top of the table.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy