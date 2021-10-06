CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 18, Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Warriors - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Warriors will face off in the 18th match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa, will host this exciting contest.

Eastern Cape Iinyathi suffered their first loss of the tournament at the hands of Rocks in their previous game and will look to turn the tables on Wednesday.

Chasing 173, they didn’t have the best of starts as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Nqolo tried his level best with a half-century but couldn’t take his side across the line as they fell short by 18 runs. The batters need to put in a solid performance in their next game against the Warriors.

The Warriors, on the other hand, were outstanding in their last game. After being asked to bat first by Limpopo Impalas side, the batters got off to an outstanding start, posting 243 on the board. The bowlers then restricted the opposition to 123, helping the team win the game by 120 runs.

A win would have surely boosted their confidence and they will be eager to carry the winning momentum forward.

Match Details:

Match: Eastern Cape Iinyathi vs Warriors, Match No.18, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: October 6, 2021, Wednesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. Temperatures in Kimberley are expected to range between 13 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers might get some extra bounce off the surface but one may expect it to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Cape Iinyathi

The batters failed to chase down the 173-run target set by the Rocks in their last game. Skipper Jerry Nqolo scored a fifty but lacked support from the other end. Everyone needs to fire in unison in their upcoming clash against the Warriors.

Predicted XI: Mncedisi Malika (wk), Joshua van Heerden, Jason Niemand, Jerry Nqolo (c), Thomas Kaber, Jerome Bossr, Clayton Bosch, Thandolwethu Mnyaka, Nqaba Peter, Phaphama Fojela, Gideon Peters

Warriors

The batters put on a brilliant show against Impalas as they posted a mammoth total on the board. Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke and JJ Smuts scored half-centuries. They will be looking to continue their rich form ahead. One may expect them to field the same XI on Wednesday.

Predicted XI: Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke (wk), JJ Smuts, Diego Rosier, Tristan Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Tiaan van Vuuren, Glenton Stuurman, Kyle Jacobs, Mthiwekhaya Nabe

Match Prediction

Eastern Cape Iinyathi have suffered a loss in their last game and will be eager to get back to winning ways. The Warriors, on the other hand, were fantastic as they defeated Limpopo Impalas comprehensively. The Iinyathi side needs to fire in unison to challenge the upbeat Warriors.

Expect the Warriors to continue their winning form and come out on top against Eastern Cape Iinyathi.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava