CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 3, South Western Districts vs Western Province- Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The South Western Districts take on Western Province in the third match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Saturday.

Both teams started their campaigns with wins in their first games. Western Province beat the defending champions Highveld Lions. Batting first, they posted a huge total of 197/7. Zubayr Hamza scored a magnificent hundred leading the way with the bat. Tony de Zorzi and Kyle Verreynne chipped in with crucial runs as well.

In reply, the Lions got close, eventually ending with 195, falling just a couple of runs short. In what was a thrilling game to kick start the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021, Western Province held their nerves to defend their total. Kyle Simmonds and Mihlali Mpongwana picked up a couple of wickets each.

The South Western Districts played Northern Cape in their CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 opener. They also batted first and put up a high score of 192. Yaseen Valli, skipper Jean du Plessis and Heath Richards were amongst the runs for them. Northern Cape could only manage to get to 168. Hershell America and Onke Nyaku lead the charge with the ball.

Both sides will look to build on these wins going further into the tournament and keep the momentum going in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22.

Match Details

Match: South Western Districts vs Western Province, Match No.3, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: September 25th, 2021, Saturday, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

The conditions are well suited with clear skies and bright sunshine. It will be humid with the temperature ranging between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Both games have been high-scoring encounters, which means the wicket is batting friendly. The ball looks to be coming on well to the bat and there are runs for the taking. Bowlers will be under pressure to deliver on this surface.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Western Districts

Yaseen Valli set the tone with his 60-run knock at the top. Skipper Jean du Plessis (69) and Heath Richards (41) then carried the show with the bat. Hershell America (3), Onke Nyaku (2) were the pick of the bowlers.

Predicted XI: Yaseen Valli, Jean du Plessis(c), Blayde Capell, Onke Nyaku, Renaldo Meyer, Travis Ackerman, Hershell America, Heath Richards, Pheko Moletsane, Sintu Majeza, Andre Malan.

Western Province

Zubayr Hamza blasted a magnificent 63-ball 106. The rest of the batting has to step up and contribute to the team's tally. The bowlers will also look to put up a better show despite having won the game.

Predicted XI: Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Jonathan Bird, Jordan Woolf, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zori, Wayne Parnell(c), Zubayr Hamza.

Match Prediction

The clash is anticipated to be a close one as both sides come on the back of wins in their first games. Both sides batted well and will take confidence. However, the South Western Districts were better with the ball, which might just give them some edge in this CSA Provincial T20 Cup match.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava