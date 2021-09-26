CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 5, South Western Districts vs Lions - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The fifth match of the CSA Provincial T20 cup sees South Western Districts face the Lions at Diamond Oval in Kimberley, South Africa.

South Western Districts are the current table-toppers of Pool A. They have won both their games and have eight points under their belt. They won their opening game convincingly but the second match was a thrilling contest. It went down to the last over and the Southern Western Districts held their nerve to come out on top.

The bowlers did a fabulous job of restricting the Western Province to 130. Hershell America picked up three wickets as he broke the back of the Western Province batting line-up. The batters struggled in the chase but opener Yaseen Valli stood tall against the bowlers and notched up a half-century. It went down to the last over but Valli, with his cool head, took his side across the line. They will be eager to stay at the top of the table with a win in their next game.

The Lions, on the other hand, are placed in second position behind South Western Districts with four points to their name. The Lions got off to a losing start against the Western Province but bounced back in the following game. After losing a tight first game, they held their nerves in their next game to defeat Northern Cape in a super over.

While chasing 158, the Lions lost nine wickets and finished with the exact same score as that of Northern Cape, forcing the game into a super over. The Lions batted first and only managed to score 8 runs as they lost both their wickets in four balls. Magala was handed the responsibility to defend 9 runs. He did an exceptional job of conceding only 5 winning the game by 3 runs. It will be interesting to see how they perform against the table-toppers on Sunday.

Match Details

Match: South Western Districts vs Lions, Match No.5, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021

Date and Time: September 26th, 2021, Sunday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Weather Report

The weather in Kimberley on Sunday will be warm and sunny. Clear skies will remain throughout the day, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Diamond Oval is good for batting, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. The pacers will get some good bounce off the surface as well. Expect a high-scoring game at this venue as the surface will stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Western Districts

The table-toppers are on a roll in the competition so far. The batters have done a good job in both their matches and will be eager to continue performing in the competition. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Predicted XI: Blayde Capell, Yaseen Valli, Jean du Plessis (c & wk), Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Heath Richards, Pheko Moletsane, Renaldo Meyer, Sean Whitehead, Sintu Majeza, Hershell America

Lions

The Lions have been part of two closely fought contests. They held their nerves in the second game to register their first win of the competition. They will be high in confidence and expect them to field the same XI that featured against Northern Cape.

Predicted XI: Joshua Richards, Ryan Rickelton (c & wk), Kagiso Rapulana, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Shane Dadswell, Ruan Haasbroek, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Ntuli

Match Prediction

It will be a top of the table clash on Sunday when the two sides meet. Both sides have been good so far and will be looking to carry the winning momentum forward.

The South Western Districts look favorites to win this clash, but one can’t rule out the Lions as they will be riding with confidence.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

