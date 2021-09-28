CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 8, Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Tuskers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Pool B fixtures for the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22 are currently taking place. The second game will feature the Mpumalanga Rhinos and the Tuskers at Mangaung Oval on Tuesday, September 28.

Pool B comprises of Mpumalanga Rhinos, Hollywoodbets Tuskers, ITEC Knights and Momentum Multiply Titans.

The Mpumalamga Rhinos finished in fourth place in the 2019-20 season of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They had only one win from four games in Pool C, getting five points to their name. They have won only one game out of their last five matches.

Tuskers won three games in Pool A of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2019-20 with 12 points. They made it to the finals, losing to Easterns by just five runs.

Match Details:

Match: Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Tuskers, Match No.2, Pool B, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: September 28, 2021, Tuesday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

The skies will be clear and there is no prediction of rain throughout the course of the match. Thus, we can have a full contest at hands.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Manguang Oval is high-scoring. There have only been two matches played here, and teams batting and bowling first have an equal record. The average first innings total is 182 at this venue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mpumalanga Rhinos

Benjamin van Nikerk was their highest run-getter in the previous edition of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup with 103 runs from four games. Justin Watson picked up seven wickets in the 2019-20 season. Bamanye Xenxe is another player to watch out for.

Predicted XI

Glen Adams, Yassar Cook, Rubin Hermann, Jon Hinrichsen, Luvuyo Knese, Alex Kok, Tumelo Koto, Liam Peters, Blake Schraader, Benjamin van Niekerk, Bamanye Xenxe.

Predicted XI:

Hollywoodbets Tuskers

Grant Roelofsen (279) and Cody Chetty (276) were their leading run-scorers in the previous edition of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup for the Tuskers. However, they are not with the side for this edition.

Andile Mogakane is one player to watch out for, with his all-round skills having played for South Africa at the U-19 level.

Predicted XI: Cameron Delport, Tshepang Dithole, Keith Dudgeon, Michael Erlank, Tian Koekemoer, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Andile Mogakane, Thula Ngcobo, Zac Paruk, Luke Schlemmer, Cameron Shekleton.

Match Prediction

Going by the previous edition of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, Tuskers would be favorites to win this game.

However, there have been changes in the squad from last time around, which means that this could be an even battle between the two sides who will look to get their first points in the table.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

