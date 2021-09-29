CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Match 9, ITEC Knights vs Hollywoodbets Tuskers - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The ITEC Knights take on Hollywoodbets Tuskers in the ninth match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 on Wednesday (September 29) at Mangaung Oval.

The ITEC Knights won their first game against the Titans. In pursuit of 114, they got over the line with six wickets to spare in the final over. An unbeaten 73 from Rilee Rossouw led the charge for them. With four points from the game, the Knights are placed second in the Group B table of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Meanwhile, the Hollywoodbets Tuskers also won their first game of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. The bowlers set it up nicely for them by restricting the Rhinos to just 112/8. Courtesy of a stellar knock from Cameron Delport, they chased the total down in just 13 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Match Details

Match: Knights vs Tuskers, Match No 9 Pool B, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22.

Date and Time: September 29th, 2021, Wednesday, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa.

Weather Report

The skies are clear with no rain prediction. Temperatures will vary between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket has given the bowlers some assistance. Batting in the first innings has not been easy, with teams unable to score a lot. Both games played in this Group so far have been won by sides chasing.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hollywoodbets Tuskers

Gareth Dukes and Kyle Nipper, with two wickets each, were the picks of the bowlers for the Tuskers against the Rhinos. Cameron Delport started the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 season with a brilliant match-winning 72 off just 39 deliveries to make light work of a low total.

Predicted XI: Gareth Dukes, Kyle Nipper, Luke Schlemmer, Michael Erlank(c), Thula Ngcobo, Cameron Delport, Tshepang Dithole(w), Keith Dudgeon, Zakariya Paruk, Andile Mokgakane, Nduduzo Mfoza.

ITEC Knights

Migael Pretorius carried his good form in the CPL into the CSA Provincial T20 Challenge 2021. With three wickets, he led the attack with the ball for the Knights against the Titans. Rilee Rossouw, with his unbeaten 73, made sure that they got past the target with ease in the final over.

Predicted XI: Matthew Kleinveldt, Jacques Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon(c), Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu(wk), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza.

Match Prediction

Both the Knights and the Tuskers are coming on the back of wins from their opening games in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021. As the two sides take each other on, this will be a top-of-the-table clash. Expect it to be a well-battled game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

