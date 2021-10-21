CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Semi Final 1, Dolphins vs Titans - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Dolphins are set to face the Titans in the first semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley at 1:30 PM IST.

The Dolphins rose to the top of the Group C table, beating the Warriors in the third quarter-final. They were in trouble early on after going down to 33/4 but managed to put up a decent score of 130 runs. An unbeaten partnership between Keegan Petersen and Jason Smith proved to be match-winning for the Dolphins. With this win, the side reached the semi-finals of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

On the other hand, Group B saw the Titans finish second and they beat the South West Dragons in the first Quarter-final. Batting first, the Titans piled on a massive 192-run total on the board with the help of an unbeaten fifty from Donavon Ferreira.

They then bowled out the South West Dragons for just 138 runs, managing a convincing 54-run win. It was a fantastic all-round effort with the ball that sealed their spot in the semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

The winner of this contest will be the first team to make it to the final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup this season

Dolphins vs Titans Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs Titans, Semi-final 1, CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Date and Time: October 21st, 2021, Thursday, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Dolphins vs Titans Pitch Report

The wicket is good for batting. However, there is some assistance on offer for the bowlers as well. It should be an even contest between bat and ball when these two teams face off.

Dolphins vs Titans Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be good throughout the game. The forecast is for sunshine with partial cloud cover and no rain. The temperature will vary between 23 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Dolphins vs Titans Probable 11s

Dolphins

Daryn Dupavillon picked up four wickets for the Dolphins in their last match while Thando Ntini picked up two wickets. Jason Smith slammed an unbeaten 60 while Keegan Petersen struck a crucial 38.

Probable 11: Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen (wk), Marques Ackerman (c), Bryce Parsons, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Ruan de Swardt, Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Odirile Modimokoane, Ottniel Baartman.

Titans

The top scorer for the Titans in their last match was Donavon Ferreira with an unbeaten 55 while Thinus Debruyn scored 48. Aaron Phangiso picked up two wickets while the rest chipped in as well.

Probable 11: Gihahn Cloete (wk), Neil Brand, Dayyan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhayana, Donavon Ferreira, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso (c), Okuhle Cele, Simon Harmer, Thinus Debruyn.

Dolphins vs Titans Match Prediction

The Dolphins are still unbeaten in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They come into the semi-finals on the back of four wins, making them the favorites to make it to the final.

However, the Titans won their quarter-final match convincingly. They are sure to pose a threat to the Dolphins. All-in-all, It should be an exciting and cracking battle between the two sides.

Dolphins vs Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

