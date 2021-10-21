CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021: Semi-Final 2, Knights vs North West Dragons - Probable 11s, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Knights take on the North West Dragons in the second semi-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Diamond Oval in Kimberley at 6:00 PM IST.

The Knights finished at the top of the Group B table in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, beating Western Province in the second quarter-final. The game was a high-scoring thriller, with the Knights batting first and posting a huge total of 223/3 thanks to Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 112. Western Province came extemely close but were restricted to 219/7 as the Knights eventually won by four runs.

Meanwhile, the North West Dragons completed a thrilling three-run win over the Rocks in the fourth quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Batting first, they managed a decent score of 156/8. The North West Dragons were able to hold the Rocks at 153/6 for a nail-biting finish.

Janneman Malan remained unbeaten on 74 but it was not enough to take the Rocks over the line. Keeping their cool in a tight situation, the North West Dragons were able to successfully defend their total.

The winner of this match will play either the Titans or the Dolphins in the final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Knights vs North West Dragons Match Details

Match: Knights vs North West Dragons, Semi-final 2, CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Date and Time: October 21st 2021, Thursday, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Knights vs North West Dragons Pitch Report

There are runs on offer on this wicket. Batters can put up a good total if they are able to get themselves in. The team winning the toss would look to bat first and put the runs on the board in a high pressure match.

Knights vs North West Dragons Weather Forecast

There will be cloud cover during the game and rain is expected to cause interruptions. The temperature will hover around 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Knights vs North West Dragons Probable 11s

Knights

Rilee Rossouw smashed a brilliant unbeaten 112 in the Knights' last game. Farhaan Behardien also scored a quick-fire 29-ball 57 to power them to a mammoth total. Migael Pretorius and Alfred Mothoa picked up a couple of wickets each.

Probable 11: Pite van Biljon (c), Rilee Rossouw, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Alfred Mothoa, Gregory Mahlokwana, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Gerald Coetzee, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Patrick Kruger.

North West Dragons

Eben Botha (41) and Lesego Senokwane (40), made substantial contributions with the bat for the Dragons last time out. Duan Jansen and Caleb Seleka picked up a couple of wickets as well. However, the rest of the batters will need to perform in the semi-final match.

Probable 11: Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Nicky van den Bergh (c&wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka.

Knights vs North West Dragons Match Prediction

The Knights are yet to lose a game in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup this season and are marginal favorites.

The North West Dragons managed to close out a tight game in the quarter-finals, while the Knights also come into this game on the back of a close encounter. Both teams will take confidence from their quarter-final games and there is not a lot to choose between the two sides. It will be a well fought contest for a spot in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup final.

Knights vs North West Dragons live telecast details and channel list

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra