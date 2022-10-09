CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022, Final, Northern Cape vs South Africa U19: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

It’s time for the final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022. After a number of exciting contests, we are down to two teams who will face off in the final on Sunday (October 9) to lift the trophy. Northern Cape will lock horns against South Africa U19 in the final at Buffalo Park in East London.

A solid all-round performance in the first semi-final saw the Northern Cape beat Tuskers convincingly to qualify to reach this stage.

Batting first, on the back of contributions from Grant Thomson (54*) and Hanu Viljoen (39), Northern Cape posted 142 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up and kept picking wickets at regular intervals as they restricted the Tuskers to 125 to win the game by 17 runs. Andrew Rasemene was the pick of the bowlers for Northern Cape as he finished with figures of 3/27. They will look to repeat their performance for one final time on Sunday.

South Africa U19, on the other hand, faced Eastern Cape in their semi-final clash. It was a closely-fought contest and the South Africa U19 side managed to finish on the winning side to seal a berth in the final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022.

Bowling first, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, and Liyema Waqu picked up two wickets apiece and restricted Eastern Cape to 160. Ronan Hermann (44) led the charge at the top of the order and a cameo from Juan James (31*) helped them chase down the total with seven balls to spare. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum and come out on top in the final.

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Match Details:

Match: Northern Cape vs South Africa U19, Final, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 9th 2022, Sunday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at Buffalo Park is a balanced track. With the new ball, pacers will get some lateral movement off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes early in their innings. Once set, they can start playing their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Weather Forecast

The temperature in East London is expected to hover between 16 to 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Probable XIs

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape bowlers did a fine job and defended a low total in the semi-final against the Tuskers. They will be high in confidence and no changes are expected to their Playing XI.

Probable XI

Ernest Kemm (c), Christoffel Klijnhans, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Grant Thomson, Hanu Viljoen (wk), Victor Bafana Mahlangu, Juan Landsberg, Romano Terblanche, Andrew Rasemene, Tshepo Ntuli, Benjamin Van Rensburg

South Africa U19

The batters stepped up and chased down 161 in their semi-final clash. Expect them not to tinker with the winning combination for the final on Sunday.

Probable XI

Meeka eel Prince, Ronan Hermann (wk), George Van Heerden (c), Dewan Marais, Richard Seletswane, Matthew Boast, Juan James, Liam Alder, Kwena Maphaka, Liyema Waqu, Abdullah Bayoumy

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Match Prediction

Both sides won their respective semi-finals clashes convincingly and will be riding with confidence. Both are well-balanced units and expect an intense battle between bat and ball in the final on Sunday.

South Africa U19 looks a settled unit and expect them to lift the title on Sunday.

Prediction: South Africa U19 to win this encounter.

Northern Cape vs South Africa U19 Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

