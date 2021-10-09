CSA Provincial T20 Cup Match 21: South Africa U19 vs North West Dragons - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

South Africa Under-19 will take on North West Dragons in the 21st match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at the Mangaung Oval on Saturday.

South Africa Under-19 started with a loss in their first game of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. They scored 172-8 after batting first. Their batters got off to starts, but none of them could convert them into big scores. It was a relatively easy chase for Eastern Storm, who took only 18 overs to get over the line with eight wickets intact.

North West Dragons, meanwhile, lost their game against the Dolphins. Batting first, they only posted 128 runs on the board, losing eight wickets. None of their batters scored big, except Eben Botha. The Dolphins made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in 15.1 overs to convincingly win by eight wickets.

After their opening loss in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup, the North West Dragons will be keen to bounce back against South Africa Under-19, who are keen to get their first win.

Match Details

Match: South Africa Under-19 vs North West Dragons, Match No.21, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 9th, 2021, Saturday; 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa.

Weather Report

The skies are clear. No rain and bright sunshine have been predicted. The temperature could vary from 15 to 21 degrees Celsius, and a full game can be expected.

Pitch Report

The wicket has been slightly on the slower side, and scoring has not been easy. There might be some uneven bounce, so batters will need to get their eyes in. That should make for a good contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

South Africa Under-19

Dewald Brevis scored a breezy 45 in the previous game. Andile Simelane, George Van Heerden and Kaden Solomon got \good starts. The bowling will have to step up, though, as they failed to defend a decent score.

Predicted XI: Jade Smith, Ethan-John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, Andile Simelane, Mickey Copeland, George Van Heerden (c), Valintine Kitime, Kaden Solomon (wk), Joshua Stephenson, Liam Alder, Asanke Tsaka.

North West Dragons

The North West Dragons did not have a good start to their CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Eben Botha was the positive for them in the first game, scoring 41 off 17 balls. The rest of the unit needs to step up to be able to score well.

Predicted XI: Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Heinrich Pieterse, Jason Oakes (wk), Lesego Senokwane, Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka.

Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their first games in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Their defeats have been by big margins. They will be short on momentum, so this will be an important game to get themselves going in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

