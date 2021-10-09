CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Match 22, Eastern Storm vs Dolphins - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Eastern Storm clash with the Dolphins in the 22nd Match of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Manguang Oval on Saturday.

The Eastern Storm beat South Africa Under-19 comprehensively by eight wickets in their first CSA Provincial T20 Cup encounter. They were set a target of 173, which they comfortably chased down in just 18 overs. Danie Rossouw, Grant Thomson and Jurie Snyman played important knocks in what was a good performance with the bat for the side, ending at 175/2.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, won their game against the North West Dragons with a clinical performance. Bowling first, they restricted the Dragons to 128/8. It was a comfortable chase for the Dolphins as they got past the line in just 15.1 overs with eight wickets at their disposal.

The Dolphins will come into this game with confidence after a winning start in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. Similarly, the Eastern Storm will also go in with momentum.

Match Details:

Match: Eastern Storm vs Dolphins, Match No.22, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 9, 2021, Saturday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

Cloud cover will be there throughout the course of the match. However, there is no prediction of rain. Temperatures will vary between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Fast bowlers might get some help early on with the conditions being overcast. The wicket is good to bat on if the batters get their eyes in. Anything above 160-170 should be a decent score.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Storm

Khwezi Gumede and Tumelo Tihokwe picked up three wickets apiece for the Storm. Danie Rossouw remained unbeaten on 66. Grant Thomson and Jurie Synman played quickfire knocks of 42 and 49 respectively to take them to their first win in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

Predicted XI: Danie Rossouw, Sizwe Masondo (c &wk), Grant Thomson, Gionne Koopman, Jurie Synman, Matthew Arnold, Armand Erasmus, Clayton August, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tumelo Simelane, Khwezi Gumede.

Dolphins

Ottniel Baartman picked up four wickets while Bryce Parsons grabbed a couple. Sarel Erwee top scored with 68 while Grant Roelofsen remained unbeaten on 39, taking them to a win to start their CSA Provincial T20 Cup campaign on a positive note.

Predicted XI: Sarel Erwee, Thamsanga Kumalo, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo, Ottniel Baartman.

Match Prediction

Both sides have registered comfortable wins in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup this year and will be looking to carry on the same in the next game as they face each other.

Eastern Storm chased a big score down while the Dolphins did not have a lot to chase, which means it will be a test for their batters. With both teams looking equally balanced, this should be an interesting clash.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee