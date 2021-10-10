CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Match 24, Eastern Storm vs North West Dragons - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The Eastern Storm square off against the North West Dragons in Match 24 of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Manguang Oval on Sunday.

After a convincing win against South Africa Under-19 in their previous CSA Provincial T20 Cup game, the Eastern Storm lost a relatively close match over the Dolphins by eight runs. They were set a target of 156 runs, which they failed to scale down.

The Eastern Storm got close though, finishing at 147/8 in the end, as they fell short of the target by a small margin.

In contrast, the North West Dragons come into this contest on the back of a win against South Africa Under-19. Batting first, they posted a total of 142/4 on the board. Their bowlers came to the party as South Africa Under-19 were bundled out for a mere 99 runs, handing the North West Dragons a clinical 43-run win.

This fixture of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup will be an important one, with both sides looking for a victory.

Match Details

Match: Eastern Storm vs North West Dragons, Match 24, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22

Date and Time: October 10th 2021, Sunday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Mangaung Oval, South Africa

Weather Report

The skies are bright and clear for the entire game. Rain is not expected to cause any interruptions. The temperature will remain between 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side. It may not be easy to score in the second innings. Therefore, teams might prefer to bat first and try to defend totals as the wicket gets slower as the game progresses.

Predicted Playing XIs

Eastern Storm:

The bowlers did a decent job in their previous outing. Jurie Snyman picked up two wickets with the rest chipping in. Danie Rorrouw batted well for his 53 runs at the top. Grant Thomson scored 38 but none of the other batters could provide much support.

Predicted XI: Danie Rossouw, Sizwe Masondo (c&wk), Grant Thomson, Gionne Koopman, Jurie Synman, Matthew Arnold, Armand Erasmus, Clayton August, Tumelo Tlhokwe, Tumelo Simelane/Sinenhlanhla Zwane, Khwezi Gumede.

North West Dragons:

Shaylen Pillay remained unbeaten on 60 runs, leading the batting innings. Skipper Senuran Muthusamy also made a vital 32-run contribution. He also picked up three wickets, leading from the front. Eldred Hawken also had three scalps.

Predicted XI: Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha, Shaylen Pillay, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Lesego Senokwane, Heinrich Pieterse, Jason Oakes (wk), Eldred Hawken, Lwandiswa Zuma, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka.

Match Prediction

In their last two CSA Provincial T20 Cup games, the two sides have had a defeat and a loss. The North West Dragons redeemed themselves with a win. However, the Eastern Storm failed to build on momentum and faced defeat in their previous outing. As both teams go head-to-head, this should be an evenly matched contest and we have an exciting battle on the cards in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

TV and live streaming details:

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee