CSA Provincial T20 Cup: Quarter-Final 1 South Western Districts vs Titans Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

In the first quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021-22, the South Western Districts will lock horns with the Titans at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

South Western Districts topped Pool A, winning two of their three games. They lost their last group game against the Lions, and need to bounce back to enter the semi-finals. Their bowlers have done a fine job of restricting the opposition to low totals, and the batters have stepped up to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis have done most of the run-scoring for them thus far. Hershell America was their highest wicket-taker with seven wickets. Everyone needs to keep performing in the same way in the knockout stage of the competition.

The Titans, meanwhile, finished in second position in Pool B. They won two of their three games to finish behind the Knights, who won all three games. Their bowlers have fared well so far, and will play a key role in the team’s progress in the competition.

All the batters have contributed, with Donavon Ferreira leading the charts with 71 runs. Okuhle Cele has picked up five wickets so far, and Aaron Phangiso has been brilliant as well, picking up four wickets. The Titans have the winning momentum behind them, and will look to continue that.

South Western Districts vs Titans Match Details

Match: South Western Districts vs Titans, Quarter-Final 1, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 19th 2021, Tuesday; 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

South Western Districts vs Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat, so the batters will enjoy batting on this surface. The pacers could get some extra bounce on this surface, though.

South Western Districts vs Titans Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both teams on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to range between 13 to 27 degrees Celsius.

South Western Districts vs Titans Probable XIs

South Western Districts

The South Western Districts have lost their last group game, and will be eager to get back to winning ways. Yaseen Valli and Jean du Plessis need to keep contributing with the bat in their quarter-final clash against the buoyant Titans.

Probable XI : Hanno Kotze, Yaseen Valli, Jean du Plessis (c&wk), Andre Malan, Onke Nyaku, Heath Richards, Jhedli van Briesies, Renaldo Meyer, Hershell America, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead.

Titans

The Titans suffered a loss in their opening game, but have bounced back to win their next few games. Their bowlers have done a fabulous job for them so far, and will look to step up in the knockout stage of the competition.

Probable XI: Neil Brand, Jandre Pretorius, Jiveshan Pillay, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Donavon Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Ayabulela Gqamane, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso (c), Okuhle Cele.

South Western Districts vs Titans Match Prediction

The knockout stage will start with two strong sides facing off in the first quarter-final. The South Western Districts look like a well-balanced side, so the Titans need to be at their absolute best on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, expect the South Western Districts to enter the semi-finals with a win over the Titans in the first quarter-final on Tuesday.

South Western Districts vs Titans live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

