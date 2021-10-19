CSA Provincial T20 Cup Quarter-Final 2 Knights vs Western Province: Probable XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The Knights and Western Province will lock horns in the second quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Tuesday.

The Knights finished at the top of the table in Pool B with 11 points. They won their first two games, while the third was washed out due to rain. They won both their group games convincingly, and will be riding with confidence.

Rilee Rossouw has been brilliant for them so far. He has scored 140 runs in two games, including two fifties. Farhaan Behardien, too, has been good with the bat, contributing to the team’s success. Migael Pretorius has led the bowling department, picking up six wickets in two games. They will look to carry the winning momentum forward.

Western Province, meanwhile, finished in second position in Pool A. With a superior run-rate, they piped the Lions to enter the quarter-finals after three teams in Pool A were level with eight points. They defeated Northern Cape in their last group game to enter the quarter-final.

Zubayr Hamza has been fabulous with the bat for them. He has scored 168 runs so far, at an impressive average of 56, including a century and a fifty. Every bowler has stepped up and backed their batters as they enter the knockout stage of the tournament. Everyone will look to fire in unison in their quarter-final clash against the Knights.

Knights vs Western Province Match Details

Match: Knights vs Western Province, Quarter-Final 2, CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021.

Date and Time: October 19th 2021, Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST.

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Knights vs Western Province Pitch Report

The pitch at the Diamond Oval is a belter of a track, where the bowlers cannot expect to miss their mark. The batters can hit through the line on this deck. We have seen high-scoring games at this venue, so expect another one on Tuesday.

Knights vs Western Province Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 13 to 27 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain, so we should get a full game on Tuesday.

Knights vs Western Province Probable XIs

Knights

The Knights are yet to lose a game in the competition, and are riding high on confidence. Everyone has stepped up for them in crunch situations. The well-balanced unit will look to carry their winning form into the quarter-finals.

Probable XI : Mangaliso Mosehle, Jacques Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Wandile Makwetu (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Nealan van Heerden, Mbulelo Budaza.

Western Province

The Western Province side will gain a lot of confidence with their win against Northern Cape. Their batters have done a good job for them in the competition so far. They will rely on their batters to perform in the knockout stage of the competition.

Probable XI: Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Jonathan Bird, Wayne Parnell (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Kyle Simmonds, Tshepo Moreki, Jordan Woolf, Yves Kamanzi, Beuran Hendricks, Daniel Smith.

Knights vs Western Province Match Prediction

After finishing at the top of the table, the Knights will be riding high on confidence. The Western Province, on the other hand, managed to qualify for the quarter-finals, thanks to their superior run rate. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations.

The Knights are yet to lose a single game in the competition, so the Western Province side will have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Knights.

Knights vs Western Province live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

