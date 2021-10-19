CSA Provincial T20 Cup Quarter-Final Match 4, Rocks vs North West Dragons: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Rocks take on North West Dragons in the fourth quarter-final of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup at Diamond Oval in Kimberley.

The Rocks are unbeaten in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup so far. They have won all three of their matches, picking up 13 points and are coming into this game on the back of a 32-run win over Limpopo Impalas. Batting first, the Rocks put up a modest total of 141/6. Clyde Fortuin top scored with 47, falling short of a well-deserved fifty.

Their bowlers were up to the challenge, restricting Limpopo to just 109/8 at the end. Shaun von Berg and Imran Manack were the pick of the bowlers.

The North West Dragons finished second in the Group C table of the CSA Provincial T20 Cup and have two wins from three games. Their previous game was a thriller, where they managed to sneak a narrow 1-run win.

The Dragons posted a decent total of 158/7 batting first, with Wesley Marshall and skipper Senuran Muthusamy scoring fifties. In the end, they managed to hold the Eastern Storm at 157/6.

Rocks vs North West Dragons Match Details

Match: Rocks vs North West Dragons, Quarter-final 4, CSA Provincial T20 Cup

Date and Time: October 20 2021, Wednesday, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Rocks vs North West Dragons Pitch Report

Both quarter-finals of the CSA Provincial Cup witnessed high-scoring games. Runs on the board while batting first will be ideal in a pressure knock-out game.

Rocks vs North West Dragons Weather Forecast

The weather will be clear with no rain predicted and fans can expect a full game. The temperature will hover around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Rocks vs North West Dragons Probable XIs

Rocks

Clyde Fortuin scored a valuable knock of 47 runs. Ruan Terblanche and Shaun von Berg made crucial contributions. Shaun also picked up three wickets while Imran Manack grabbed two.

Probable XI: Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin, Ruan Terblanche, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Christiaan Jonker, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima, Ziyaad Abrahams, Zakhele Qwabe

North West Dragons

Wesley Marshall struck a brilliant 47-ball 73 at the top. Skipper Senuran Muthusamy remained unbeaten on 62. The rest of the batting will need to step up in the upcoming game.

Probable XI: Wesley Marshall, Eben Botha (wk), Shaylen Pillay, Heinrich Pieterse, Senuran Muthusamy (c), Lesego Senokwane, Duan Jansen, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Chad Classen, Caleb Seleka

Rocks vs North West Dragons Match Prediction

The Rocks have won all of their games in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup so far. They are riding high on confidence and start as favorites in this game.

The North West Dragons were dependent on two players in the last game with the bat. The bowlers did well under pressure but their batting will have to come good.

The Dragons have to perform as a unit if they want to hand the Rocks their first and only defeat in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup this season.

Rocks vs North West Dragons live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar