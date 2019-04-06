CSA T20 Challenge 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures

Hashim Amla will play in the CSA T20 Challenge

The CSA T20 Challenge is back and the anticipation is over now. The tournament will begin on 5th April. A total of 30 league matches will be played between 6 competitive sides. Sony SIX and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage and fans in India can tune in to the same. The official broadcaster for the tournament is SuperSport.

All the games will be live streamed on NOW TV in the United Kingdom. Viewers in South Africa can tune in to SuperSport while people in New Zealand can switch to Sky Sport NZ for live coverage.

The tournament is back after a gap of one year and it is expected to be a thrilling one. The likes of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Dean Elgar will take field for their respective sides. The teams participating in the tournament are Titans, Warriors, Dolphins, Knights, Lions and Cape Cobras.

One of the oldest tournaments in the Proteas' circuit, the CSA T20 Challenge was earlier known as MiWay T20 Challenge and the Standard Bank Pro20 Series. Titans will once again be the favourites, having won the title on five occasions. Let's take a look at the fixtures and timings below:

Date: April 05, 2019

Match: Titans vs Warriors, 1st T20

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 06, 2019

Match: Dolphins vs Knights, 2nd T20

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 07, 2019

Match: Lions vs Cape Cobras, 3rd T20

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 09, 2019

Match: Knights vs Warriors, 4th T20

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 10, 2019

Match: Dolphins vs Lions, 5th T20

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 10, 2019

Match: Titans vs Cape Cobras, 6th T20

Match: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 12, 2019

Match: Titans vs Dolphins, 9th T20

Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 12, 2019

Match: Lions vs Knights, 8th T20

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 12, 2019

Match: Cape Cobras vs Warriors, 7th T20

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 14, 2019

Match: Cape Cobras vs Dolphins, 10th T20

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 14, 2019

Match: Warriors vs Lions, 11th T20

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 14, 2019

Match: Knights vs Titans, 12th T20

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 16, 2019

Match: Cape Cobras vs Knights, 13th T20

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 17, 2019

Match: Dolphins vs Warriors, 14th T20

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 18, 2019

Match: Lions vs Titans, 15th T20

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 18, 2019

Match: Warriors vs Cape Cobras, 16th T20

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 20, 2019

Match: Dolphins vs Titans, 17th T20

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 20, 2019

Match: Knights vs Lions, 18th T20

Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 22, 2019

Match: Warriors vs Titans, 19th T20

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 22, 2019

Match: Knights vs Cape Cobras, 20th T20

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 22, 2019

Match: Lions vs Dolphins, 21st T20

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 24, 2019

Match: Cape Cobras vs Titans, 22nd T20

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 24, 2019

Match: Knights vs Dolphins, 23rd T20

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 24, 2019

Match: Lions vs Warriors, 24th T20

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 26, 2019

Match: Titans vs Knights, 27th T20

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 26, 2019

Match: Warriors vs Dolphins, 26th T20

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 26, 2019

Match: Cape Cobras vs Lions, 25th T20

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: April 28, 2019

Match: Warriors vs Knights, 28th T20

Venue: Buffalo Park, East London

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 28, 2019

Match: Dolphins vs Cape Cobras, 29th T20

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: April 28, 2019

Match: Titans vs Lions, 30th T20

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: May 01, 2019

Match: TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

Date: May 02, 2019

Match: TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST

Date: May 05, 2019

Match: TBC vs TBC, Final

Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST

