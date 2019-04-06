CSA T20 Challenge 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
The CSA T20 Challenge is back and the anticipation is over now. The tournament will begin on 5th April. A total of 30 league matches will be played between 6 competitive sides. Sony SIX and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage and fans in India can tune in to the same. The official broadcaster for the tournament is SuperSport.
All the games will be live streamed on NOW TV in the United Kingdom. Viewers in South Africa can tune in to SuperSport while people in New Zealand can switch to Sky Sport NZ for live coverage.
The tournament is back after a gap of one year and it is expected to be a thrilling one. The likes of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy and Dean Elgar will take field for their respective sides. The teams participating in the tournament are Titans, Warriors, Dolphins, Knights, Lions and Cape Cobras.
One of the oldest tournaments in the Proteas' circuit, the CSA T20 Challenge was earlier known as MiWay T20 Challenge and the Standard Bank Pro20 Series. Titans will once again be the favourites, having won the title on five occasions. Let's take a look at the fixtures and timings below:
Date: April 05, 2019
Match: Titans vs Warriors, 1st T20
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 06, 2019
Match: Dolphins vs Knights, 2nd T20
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 07, 2019
Match: Lions vs Cape Cobras, 3rd T20
Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 09, 2019
Match: Knights vs Warriors, 4th T20
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 10, 2019
Match: Dolphins vs Lions, 5th T20
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 10, 2019
Match: Titans vs Cape Cobras, 6th T20
Match: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 12, 2019
Match: Titans vs Dolphins, 9th T20
Venue: Willowmoore Park, Benoni
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 12, 2019
Match: Lions vs Knights, 8th T20
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 12, 2019
Match: Cape Cobras vs Warriors, 7th T20
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 14, 2019
Match: Cape Cobras vs Dolphins, 10th T20
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 14, 2019
Match: Warriors vs Lions, 11th T20
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 14, 2019
Match: Knights vs Titans, 12th T20
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 16, 2019
Match: Cape Cobras vs Knights, 13th T20
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 17, 2019
Match: Dolphins vs Warriors, 14th T20
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 18, 2019
Match: Lions vs Titans, 15th T20
Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 18, 2019
Match: Warriors vs Cape Cobras, 16th T20
Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 20, 2019
Match: Dolphins vs Titans, 17th T20
Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 20, 2019
Match: Knights vs Lions, 18th T20
Venue: Diamond Oval, Kimberley
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 22, 2019
Match: Warriors vs Titans, 19th T20
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 22, 2019
Match: Knights vs Cape Cobras, 20th T20
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 22, 2019
Match: Lions vs Dolphins, 21st T20
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 24, 2019
Match: Cape Cobras vs Titans, 22nd T20
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 24, 2019
Match: Knights vs Dolphins, 23rd T20
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 24, 2019
Match: Lions vs Warriors, 24th T20
Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 26, 2019
Match: Titans vs Knights, 27th T20
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 26, 2019
Match: Warriors vs Dolphins, 26th T20
Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 26, 2019
Match: Cape Cobras vs Lions, 25th T20
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: April 28, 2019
Match: Warriors vs Knights, 28th T20
Venue: Buffalo Park, East London
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 28, 2019
Match: Dolphins vs Cape Cobras, 29th T20
Venue: Kingsmead, Durban
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: April 28, 2019
Match: Titans vs Lions, 30th T20
Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: May 01, 2019
Match: TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST
Date: May 02, 2019
Match: TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final
Time: 04:00 PM GMT, 06:00 PM LOCAL, 09:30 PM IST
Date: May 05, 2019
Match: TBC vs TBC, Final
Time: 12:30 PM GMT, 02:30 PM LOCAL, 06:00 PM IST