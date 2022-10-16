CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Cricket South Africa is all set to host the 19th edition of the CSA T20 Challenge starting on Monday, October 17. A total of eight teams will participate in the event, namely Titans, Dolphins, Lions, North West, Warriors, Western Province, Knights, and Rocks.

The Rocks will enter the tournament as defending champions after they defeated the Titans by 15 runs in the previous edition's final. The grand finale of this year's CSA T20 Challenge will take place on November 5.

To bring in more fans to the venue, CSA has decided to keep the ticket rates at as little as R1 and with a maximum of R50.

Speaking about the same, CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki told ESPNCricinfo:

"We want to have fans in the stadium to create a vibe, and we really want students to attend the games.”

The Senwes Park in Potchefstroom will host all the matches of the tournament.

CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, October 17

Titans vs Dolphins, 6.00 pm

Lions vs North West, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, October 18

Knights vs Warriors, 6.00 pm

Western Province vs Rocks, 9.30 pm

Wednesday, October 19

Titans vs Lions, 6.00 pm

Dolphins vs North West, 9.30 pm

Thursday, October 20

Knights vs Western Province, 6.00 pm

Warriors vs Rocks, 9.30 pm

Friday, October 21

Western Province vs Titans, 6.00 pm

Lions vs Warriors, 9.30 pm

Saturday, October 22

Rocks vs Dolphins, 6.00 pm

Titans vs North West, 9.30 pm

Sunday, October 23

Knights vs Lions, 6.00 pm

Warriors vs Western Province, 9.30 pm

Monday, October 25

Dolphins vs Warriors, 6.00 pm

Titans vs Rocks, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, October 26

Lions vs Dolphins, 6.00 pm

Knights vs Rocks, 9.30 pm

Wednesday, October 27

Western Province vs North West, 6.00 pm

Thursday, October 28

Warriors vs Titans, 6.00 pm

Dolphins vs Knights, 9.30 pm

Friday, October 29

North West vs Rocks, 6.00 pm

Dolphins vs Western Province, 9.30 pm

Saturday, October 30

North West vs Warriors, 6.00 pm

Sunday, October 31

Titans vs Knights, 6.00 pm

Western Province vs Lions, 9.30 pm

Monday, November 1

Knights vs North West, 6.00 pm

Lions vs Rocks, 9.30 pm

Tuesday, November 2

Semi-Final 1, 6.00 pm

Semi-Final 2, 9.30 pm

Friday, November 5

Final, 6.00 pm

CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23: Live streaming details

Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the matches of the tournament for fans in India.

CSA T20 Challenge 2022-23: Full squads

Dolphins

England v South Africa - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Three

Sarel Erwee, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Grant Roelofsen, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Simelane, Thando Ntini, Tshepang Dithole, Jason Smith, Keegan Petersen, Daryn Dupavillon, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Bryce Parsons.

Knights

Gihahn Cloete, Jacques Snyman, Joshua Cobb, Aubrey Swanepoel, Patrick Kruger, Pite van Biljon, Gerald Coetzee, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Mbulelo Budaza, Mbongi Mhlanga,Nealan van Heerden, Nathan Roux, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard Van Tonder.

Lions

Hampshire v Essex Eagles - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Ryan Rickelton, Cameron Delport, Dominic Hendricks, Mitchell Van Buuren, Sisanda Magala, Wiaan Mulder, Evan Jones, Malusi Siboto, Codi Yusuf, Lutho Sipamla, Tetelo Maphaka, Connor Esterhuizen, Tladi Bokako, Liam Alder, Ayavuya Myoli.

North West

Essex Eagles v Kent Spitfires - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Heino Kuhn, Eldred Hawken, Lesego Senokwane, Delano Potgieter, Shaylen Piilay, Senuran Muthusamy, Renaldo Meyer, Lwandiswa Zuma, Duan Jansen, Grant Makoena, Caleb Seleka, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Marshall, Khanya Cotani, Hardus Coetser.

Rocks

3rd One Day International: India v South Africa

Pieter Malan, Janneman Malan, Clyde Fortuin, Micheal Copeland, Ferisco Adams, Achille Cloete, Hardus Viljoen, Farhaan Behardien, Leus Du Plooy, Shaun Von Berg, Imraan Manack, Khwezi Gumede, Bamanye Xenxe, Christiaan Jonker, Valentine Kitime.

Titans

Sussex Sharks v Essex Eagles - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Aaron Phangiso, Dean Elgar, Corbin Bosch, Aya Gqamane, Dayyaan Galiem, Donovan Ferreira, Junior Dala, Jiveshen Pillay, Simon Harmer, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Musa Twala.

Warriors

England Tour to SA: South Africa Training Session

Rudi Second, Sine Qeshile, Diego Rosier, Wihan Lubbe, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Akhona Mnyaka, Tiaan Van Vuuren, Beyers Swanepoel, Lesiba Ngoepe, Kgaudise Molefe, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Matthew Breetzke, Glenton Stuurman, Jordan Hermann.

Western Province

South Africa v England - 1st T20 International

Abdallah Bayoumy, Aviwe Mgijima, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Daniel Smith, Gavin Kaplan, George Linde, Jonathan Bird, Junaid Dawood, Kyle Simmonds, Kyle Verreynne, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nandre Burger, Tony De Zorzi, Tshepo Moreki.

