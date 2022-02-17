CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Dolphins vs North West Dragons: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Dolphins will take on North West Dragons in the 20th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Dolphins have played four games so far, winning two and losing as many, and have eight points to their name. They lost to Titans in their last game.

After being asked to bat first, the Dolphin scored 134 in 19 overs. The game was reduced to 19 overs due to rain. In response, Titans chased down the total in the 17th over to win the game by seven wickets.

North West Dragons, meanwhile, have also won two of their four games, but have nine points to their name. They suffered a heavy loss against Western Province in their last outing, though.

Western Province scored 164-8 after batting first. What followed next was a disappointing performance from Dolphins, as they were bundled out for 80.

Match Details

Match: Dolphins vs North West Dragons, Match 20, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Pitch Report

The pitch at the St George’s Park is good for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely from the start of their innings, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the game.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius on matchday. It could stay cloudy throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Dolphins

David Miller top-scored with 57 in the last game, but lack of contributions from the other batters saw them only put up a modest total. Thando Ntini picked up two wickets, but the Titans chased romped home with ease.

Probable XI

Bryce Parsons, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Khaya Zondo, David Miller, Jason Smith, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ruan de Swardt, Prenelan Subrayen (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Thando Ntini, Ottniel Baartman.

North West Dragons

Senuran Muthusamy starred with the ball in the last game, taking four wickets to restrict Western Province to 164. In response, only four of their batters got into double digits as they fell short by 84 runs.

Probable XI

Wesley Marshall, Senuran Muthusamy, Dwaine Pretorius, Nicky van den Bergh (c & wk), Delano Potgieter, Lesego Senokwane, Taheer Isaacs, Nono Pongolo, Duan Jansen, Caleb Seleka, Johannes Diseko.

Dolphins vs North West Dragons Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off losses in their previous fixture. It’s a mid-table clash, so both teams will be eager to gain some momentum with a win. Expect a cracking contest on Friday. Dolphins have a good balance to their side, so they could come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Dolphins to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

