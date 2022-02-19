CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Dolphins vs Rocks: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Dolphins will take on the Rocks in the 23rd match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Rocks, led by Pieter Malan, are placed third in the table with 13 points from five games. They will go into the game on the back of a three-wicket win over the Warriors on February 17.

After electing to bat first, the Warriors racked up a decent score of 156 on the board. Tristan Stubbs' 30-ball 47 took the Warriors to a respectable score. Shaun von Berg picked up three wickets for the Rocks. From there, the Rocks tracked down the target in 19.4 overs. Michael Copeland top-scored for them with a 38-ball knock of 40.

The Dolphins, led by David Miller, on the other hand, are hanging in the middle of the points table with 12 points from five games. They defeated North West by seven wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to bat, North West scored 135 for the loss of eight wickets. Nicky van der Bergh top-scored for them with a 37-ball 52. He got apt support from Dwaine Pretorius, who made 39 runs. Eathan Bosch picked up two wickets for the Dolphins. Thereafter, the Dolphins tracked down the target with eight balls left.

Dolphins vs Rocks Match Details:

Match: Dolphins vs Rocks, Match 23, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 20, 2022, Thursday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Dolphins vs Rocks Pitch Report

The pitch in Port Elizabeth has been fairly good for batting. The bowlers have also had their say on the track. Batting second should be the preferred option for teams. The pacers are likely to extract a lot from the surface.

Dolphins vs Rocks Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will stay clear with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

Dolphins vs Rocks Probable XIs

Dolphins

Probable XI

Grant Roelofsen (wk), Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, David Miller (c), Marques Ackerman, Bryce Parsons, Andile Phehlukwayo, Prenelan Subrayen, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman, Thando Ntini

Rocks

Probable XI

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan (c), Clyde Fortuin (wk), Ferisco Adams, Christiaan Jonker, Michael Copeland, Hardus Viljoen, Hlomla Hanabe, Shaun von Berg, Imran Manack, Siyabonga Mahima

Dolphins vs Rocks Match Prediction

The two teams have had similar campaigns thus far in the tournament. Batting has also been their strongest point in the mega event. The team batting second should be able to win the next game.

Dolphins vs Rocks live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

