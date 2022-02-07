CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Knights vs Dolphins: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Knights will square off against the Dolphins in the fourth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The clash will take place at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Knights were miserable last season. They finished bottom of the points table after losing four games out of five. They will certainly be looking to turn the tables around in the upcoming edition.

Pite von Biljon has been named captain of the side. The likes of Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius and Jacques Snyman will ply their trade for the Knights and they will be hoping to contribute to the team’s success.

The Dolphins are last season's runners-up. They finished top of the group and progressed directly to the final, where they lost to the Lions by four wickets.

Right-handed all-rounder Prenelan Subrayen has been handed the responsibility of leading the side this season. David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo and Jason Smith are the players to look out for in the Dolphins squad. They will be looking to go one step ahead in the upcoming edition of the CSA T20 Challenge.

Knights vs Dolphins Match Details:

Match: Knights vs Dolphins, Match 4, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 8th 2022, Tuesday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Knights vs Dolphins Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is a fiery one. The pacers will get some extra zip off the surface and they will enjoy bowling here. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

Knights vs Dolphins Weather Forecast

The conditions on matchday will be perfect for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Port Elizabeth are expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Knights vs Dolphins Probable XIs

Knights

Probable XI

Jason Raubenheimer, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Farhaan Behardien, Migael Pretorius, Pite van Biljon (c & wk), Gerald Coetzee, Alfred Mothoa, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza

Dolphins

Probable XI

Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Marques Ackerman, Prenelan Subrayen (c), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Grant Roelofsen, Thando Ntini, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kerwin Mungroo

Knights vs Dolphins Match Prediction

Knights and Dolphins face-off in the fourth match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. The Knights struggled in the last edition of the competition whereas the Dolphins finished as the runners-up. Both sides will look to kick off the upcoming edition on a winning note.

The Dolphins look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Dolphins to win this encounter.

Knights vs Dolphins live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

