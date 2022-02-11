CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Knights vs Titans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Knights and Titans will go face-to-face in the 10th game of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022. Both sides are evenly matched and it's expected to be a mouth-watering contest between the two teams.

The Knights have failed miserably in their first two games as they have lost both and are at the bottom of the points table. Their batters have failed to get going in both games and that’s the main reason for their poor performance.

They lost their first game by eight wickets against the Dolphins and were defeated by the North West by the same margin once again in their last match. The franchise need their batters to take up more responsibility in the upcoming games.

The Titans, meanwhile, have won one and lost one game and are in fifth position in the points table. Both their games have gone down to the wire. They were defeated by the Warriors by eight runs in their first match and won their last match by three runs against the Rocks.

Their batters and bowlers are performing well as a unit and will be expected to produce more of the same in the upcoming games as well.

Knights vs Titans Match Details

Match: Knights vs Titans, Match 10, CSA T20 Challenge 2022.

Date and Time: February 12th 2022, Saturday. 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth.

Knights vs Titans Pitch Report

The pitch will be a little better for batting compared to the day game. But the spinners will be very crucial as the match progresses as well as they will get some purchase from this pitch. Batters can play their natural game after settling in.

The average first innings score in domestic T20 games is 153 runs, with chasing teams winning 18 games out of 35 matches played at the venue.

Knights vs Titans Weather Forecast

There will be some cloud cover on the matchday with the maximum temperature being 27 degrees. Humidity will be 70% with the wind speed set to be around 26km/h.

Knights vs Titans Probable XIs

Knights

Pite van Bijon's side managed to score only 94 runs in their last game. Patrick Kruger was the highest run-scorer with 20 runs, Jason Raubenheimer scored 19 and all the other batters failed to contribute enough. Gerald Coetzee and Gregory Mahlokwana each picked up one wicket with the ball.

Probable XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Jason Raubenheimer, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Migael Pretorius, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa.

Titans

The Theunis de Bruyn-led side won their last match by three runs. Batting first, they scored 158 runs. Quinton de Kock scored 72 runs while Gihan Cloete contributed 53. Their bowlers did a great job defending the total. Junior Dala picked up three wickets and Aaron Phangiso scalped two of his own.

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Gihan Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Donavon Ferreira, Sibonelo Makhanya, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Knights vs Titans Match Prediction

The Titans have won one match and lost one, and are coming into this game on the back of a win. The Knights, on the other hand, have lost both their games and their batting unit has failed miserably. The former, owing to their team balance and current form, will be the favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Titans to win this encounter.

Knights vs Titans Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar.

