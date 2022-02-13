CSA T20 Challenge 2022, Knights vs Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

The Knights will lock horns with the Warriors in the 14th match of the CSA T20 Challenge 2022 at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

The Knights are languishing at the bottom of the table. They have played three games so far and failed to win a single game. They faced the Titans in their previous fixture and suffered a loss.

After being asked to bowl first, the bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Titans to 151 in their 20 overs. They picked up six wickets in the process. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they were knocked over on 124, losing the game by 27 runs.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have played three games so far and managed to win only a single game. They lost to the Dolphins in their last game.

Bowling first, the bowlers struggled to pick up wickets as the Dolphins scored 211 in their 20 overs.

They didn’t have the best of the starts while batting as well. Tristan Stubbs, lower down the order, tried hard and remained unbeaten on 80 but failed to take his side across the line as they fell short by 20 runs.

Knights vs Warriors Match Details:

Match: Knights vs Warriors, Match 14, CSA T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: February 14, 2022, Monday, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Knights vs Warriors Pitch Report

The pitch at St George’s Park is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the willow. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

We can expect a high-scoring game at this venue.

Knights vs Warriors Weather Forecast

The temperature in Port Elizabeth is expected to range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud cover throughout the day.

Knights vs Warriors Probable XIs

Knights

Nealan van Heerden and Patrick Kruger picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Titans to 151. Farhaan Behardein top-scored with 31 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 124.

Probable XI

Patrick Kruger, Raynard van Tonder, Jacques Snyman, Pite van Biljon (c), Farhaan Behardien, Mangaliso Mosehle (wk), Jason Raubenheimer, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Gregory Mahlokwana, Alfred Mothoa

Warriors

Every bowler went on a journey as the Dolphins posted 211 on the board. JJ Smuts scored 47 and a brilliant innings from Tristan Stubbs (80* off 31) helped them get close to the target but they fell short by 20 runs.

Probable XI

Wihan Lubbe, Matthew Breetzke, JJ Smuts, Lesiba Ngoepe, Tristan Stubbs, Diego Rosier, Sinethemba Qeshile (c & wk), Alindile Mhletywa, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait

Knights vs Warriors Match Prediction

Both the Knights and Warriors have lost their previous encounters. The Knights are still searching for their first win of the competition, while the Warriors are eyeing getting back to winning ways.

The Warriors have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: Warriors to win this encounter.

Knights vs Warriors live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

